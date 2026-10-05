Morocco’s First Female Prime Minister: A Historic Milestone for Women in Politics

On September 29, 2026, King Mohammed VI appointed Mrs. Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the first female head of government in Morocco, marking a historic milestone for the constitutional monarchy. Both clad in blue djellabas during the traditional ceremony at the Royal Palace in Rabat, the appointment signals a major institutional evolution within the North African nation.

A Historic Monarchy Reaches a Legal Milestone

Choosing Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Prime Minister stands as a striking indicator of advancement within a constitutional monarchy that has historically encountered obstacles concerning female involvement in leadership. This decision in a Sunni Muslim country with a thousand-year-old monarchical tradition is the culmination of a long historical and legal trajectory rather than a mere contingency. The roots of female political and military influence in the region date back centuries, touching on figures like the Amazigh queen Dihya during the Arab conquest, Kenza al-Awrabiya, Zaynab an-Nafzawiyya in the eleventh century, Sayyida al-Hurra in the sixteenth century, and Khnata bint Bakkar in the eighteenth century.

Photo: lemaroc360.com

The modern quantitative leap began in 2002 with the introduction of legislative quotas, which imposed a minimum percentage of women candidates or elected representatives. Female representation in Parliament subsequently jumped from 0.6% to more than 10% in a single election. Article 19 of the 2011 Constitution later enshrined the principle of parity in the constitutional framework, pushing the kingdom to 24% women ministers and 26% women deputies by 2024.

Persistent Structural Challenges in Parliament

Despite this landmark appointment at the executive level, the reality for women in Moroccan legislative politics remains starkly contrasted. Women occupy just 107 of the 395 seats in the newly elected Parliament, accounting for 27% overall. While this figure shows slight improvement from previous elections—recording 24.3% in 2021 and 21% in 2016—it highlights the persistent glass ceiling that women face in parliamentary representation.

Morocco names Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri first woman prime minister | AFP

Ghizlane Mamouni, a lawyer and prominent feminist activist, pointedly addressed this slow progression regarding the constitutional goals. “At this rate, the parity promised by Article 19 of the Constitution since 2011 will take another 40 years,” Mamouni remarked. This measured growth raises critical questions about the practical effectiveness of existing measures aimed at promoting gender equality across all levels of Moroccan government.

Global Trends and Regional Contrasts in Executive Power

Data from the University of Oslo’s Who Gov dataset places Morocco’s recent shift into a broader international context. Globally, the share of women ministers has risen from 6% in 1990 to 23.3% in 2024, experiencing a slow take-off in the 1990s, an acceleration between 2000 and 2010 driven by the spread of quotas, and a subsequent slowdown marked by stagnation since 2020. Across countries in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), female representation in government grew from 2.1% to 11.1% over the same period. While OIC nations experienced more than a fivefold relative increase, a persistent gap remains between regional trajectories and global executive averages.