Banque de France Governor warns France faces threat of rising interest rates

Banque de France Governor Emmanuel Moulin warned on Monday that France faces the threat of being progressively strangled by rising interest rates if lawmakers fail to pass a budget that reins in public spending and narrows the national deficit. Speaking to the Financial Times, Moulin called recent movements in sovereign debt markets serious and concerning.

France Proposes Spending Cuts to Reduce Deficit

Yield Pressure: The yield on French 10-year government bonds hovered at 4.86% on Monday, down slightly from a touch near 5% late last week.

The yield on French 10-year government bonds hovered at 4.86% on Monday, down slightly from a touch near 5% late last week. Budget Targets: The government introduced a budget proposal aiming for 43 billion euros of spending cuts and tax raises to bring the deficit down to 5% of GDP next year.

The government introduced a budget proposal aiming for 43 billion euros of spending cuts and tax raises to bring the deficit down to 5% of GDP next year. Interest Costs: The debt servicing burden could surge past 91 billion euros next year, driven by higher borrowing costs.

French Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

French government bonds experienced the steepest rise in yields across G7 debt markets since the onset of the conflict involving Iran. Investors have grown increasingly anxious over the government’s ability to control its widening deficit, which is projected to hit 5.4% of GDP by the end of the year, alongside political uncertainty ahead of upcoming budget battles and next year’s presidential election.

Last week’s sell-off pushed the 10-year French government bond yield near the 5% threshold on Friday before it eased back to 4.86% on Monday. Meanwhile, the yield spread between French and German 10-year bonds—a closely watched indicator of sovereign risk premium—briefly widened beyond 1.5 percentage points. Comparison showed French 10-year borrowing costs sitting at 4.86% while German equivalents remained anchored at 3.49%.

Budgetary Confrontation in Parliament

The warning from the central bank chief arrives just as Paris moves toward a contentious legislative struggle. Last week, the French government unveiled a draft budget for 2027 that targets 43 billion euros in spending cuts and tax increases, aiming to reduce the public deficit to 5% of GDP from this year’s expected 5.4%.

Photo: Le Figaro

The draft legislation heads to the Finance Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday. Because the administration lacks a majority in the chamber, the legislative path looks uncertain. Measures such as freezing civil servant salaries and capping certain pension increases face opposition from rival political factions.

Yet Moulin drew a clear historical line. La France n’est pas la Grèce de la crise de la zone euro (France is not Greece during the eurozone crisis), he emphasized in the Financial Times. Moulin noted that the country retains a well-capitalized financial sector and avoided any discussion of immediate European Central Bank intervention to manage spread widening, stating that the primary safety net rests on domestic political responsibility.

Photo: Sud Ouest

French Economy Loses Momentum but Avoids Recession

Beyond fiscal deficits, broader economic growth remains sluggish. Appearing on Public Sénat, Moulin noted that while the French economy is losing momentum, it is not in recession, with the central bank projecting GDP growth of 0.4% this year and 0.9% in 2027. Despite a 0.2% contraction in the first quarter and stagnation in the second, Moulin argued that the current economic situation bears no resemblance to the 2008 subprime crisis.

The immediate pain point remains the national balance sheet. These borrowing costs carry a direct fiscal penalty. Government projections indicate that the cost of servicing the national debt could expand by 12 billion euros next year, pushing total interest payments past 91 billion euros.

Economic Metric Current Figure / Projection France 10-Year Bond Yield (Monday) 4.86% Germany 10-Year Bond Yield (Monday) 3.49% Estimated Deficit (% of GDP) this year 5.4% Target 2027 Deficit (% of GDP) 5.0% Projected Debt Interest Burden next year >91 billion euros Bank of France GDP Growth Forecast (this year) 0.4% Bank of France GDP Growth Forecast (2027) 0.9%

As the National Assembly prepares to examine the finance bill, market participants continue to monitor whether political factions will reach a consensus on the 43 billion euro adjustment package or leave sovereign yields vulnerable to further upward pressure.