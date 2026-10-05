Leapmotor to Debut B03 and D19 at 2026 Paris Motor Show

At the upcoming Mondial de l’Auto 2026 in Paris, Leapmotor will debut two key models for the European market: the B03 electric compact and the D19 extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) SUV. These additions arrive as the Chinese manufacturer, associated with Stellantis for its international development, expands its presence in Europe with the largest stand it has ever designed, spread across two levels in hall 4.

Running from October 12 to 18, 2026, the event marks the first time both models will be exhibited outside of China. Europe already accounts for 13% of the manufacturer’s global sales in 2026, and the brand intends to use the Paris venue to accelerate this internationalization during the media day press conference scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 10:40.

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The B03 Compact and D19 SUV Details

The Leapmotor B03 is a 100% electric compact model designed for urban use, featuring modular seats, storage spaces, and a double-level trunk. Equipped with the PROMAX battery, the B03 claims up to 392 km of range under the Chinese CLTC cycle, a figure that remains to be confirmed during European homologation, alongside fast-charging capabilities and advanced driver assistance systems.

At the opposite end of the lineup, the Leapmotor D19 is a six-place family SUV serving as the brand’s technological flagship. It utilizes an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) motorization paired with an 80,3 kWh battery—described as the largest installed on this type of vehicle—enabling over 300 km of travel in electric mode before utilizing its combustion engine. The D19 also features second-row individual “captain” seats with zero-gravity functionality and an integrated oxygen generation system.

Leapmotor Displays Full Lineup with Daily Test Drives

Alongside the B03 and D19 debuts, Leapmotor will display its broader lineup, including the T03 citadine, B03X, B05, B10, and C10 family SUV. Visitors can also experience the brand firsthand from October 13 to 18 in the P7 parking test center, where 20-to-30-minute test drives for the T03, B05, B10, C10, and B03X will run daily from 10:00 to 19:00.