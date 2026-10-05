Komisja Orzekająca Ligi dissolves contract of Franciszek Majewski and Stal Rzeszów

Following a months-long contract dispute, the Komisja Orzekająca Ligi (KOL) has officially dissolved the contract between 20-year-old speedway rider Franciszek Majewski and Stal Rzeszów, as reported by speedwaynews.pl. The conflict, which heavily warmed the speedway environment, began after Majewski sent a letter to the club requesting the immediate settlement of financial arrears. Although the club quickly paid him 50 thousand zlotys, it simultaneously blocked him from training and league matches, officially citing poor results. On Monday, we learned about the verdict reached by the Komisja Orzekająca Ligi, as reported by Po Bandzie.
Conflict with Stal Rzeszów Threatens Rider Career
The friction between the 20-year-old rider and Dakar Development Stal Rzeszów escalated severely, threatening his career under a contract that ran until the end of 2027. According to SportoweFakty, the dispute also involved tensions regarding the club’s current president, Katarzyna Marszałek, and former club authorities. Majewski released a statement detailing that during an online meeting, President Marszałek told him,
To Ci Franiu powiem, odwieś Kevlar do stodoły i zapomnij o żużlu and
Franek już nie wyjedzie w tym sezonie. After reviewing the case, the league representatives concluded that the present authorities of Stal were at fault, leading the KOL to issue a verdict for the immediate dissolution of the contract and ordering the club to refund three thousand zlotys to the rider.
Stal Rzeszów Plans Appeal as Majewski Seeks New Employer
Despite the ruling, the saga is set to continue as the club fights back. As reported by Po Bandzie, H69 Speedway S.A. submitted a formal request for a written justification of the KOL ruling (case KOL 48-2026) and announced plans to appeal to the PZM Tribunal. Meanwhile, Majewski intends to quickly sign with a new employer, with conditions already arranged to join Innpro ROW Rybnik as a primary junior next year, while Stal Rzeszów has signaled it will pursue further legal steps to protect the club’s interests.
Stal Rzeszów Officials Show Animosity Toward Previous Owners
The conflict between Franciszek Majewski and Dakar Development Stal Rzeszów involved multiple layers of tension, including the club leadership’s animosity toward previous owners. Presently, Stal officials harbor such deep animosity toward the previous owners that during the last home match, offensive graphics were displayed at the stadium, and club president Katarzyna Marszałek appeared in a jersey featuring the likeness of former president Michał Drymajło and manager Paweł Piskorz with the caption
Łapy precz od Stali. Majewski stated that during an online meeting with the management and team captain Oskar Fajfer, which took place after a match in Ostrów Wielkopolski and was intended to be conciliatory, President Marszałek finally admitted sincerely that his removal from speedway was the result of his demand for payment and that it was her decision. The rider noted that his actions were entirely compliant with the Club Membership Regulations. Following the match in Ostrów Wielkopolski, he was also told that Maksym Borowiak had lost weight and had a better pre-season preparation period. The rider’s post-match statements revealed that he faced severe accusations of match sabotage, was barred from pre-season training and youth competitions such as DMPJ—forcing the club to bring in guest juniors from Rybnik—and was listed in tactical lineups simply as a kevlar suit without explanation. The last act of the affair before the verdict was a statement issued by the athlete maintaining that he was completely cut off from starts and training, with the team manager failing to answer his phone calls or messages. The club has announced that immediately upon receiving the written justification of the ruling, the company will exercise its right and file an appeal with the Association Tribunal.