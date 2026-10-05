Komisja Orzekająca Ligi dissolves contract of Franciszek Majewski and Stal Rzeszów

Following a months-long contract dispute, the Komisja Orzekająca Ligi (KOL) has officially dissolved the contract between 20-year-old speedway rider Franciszek Majewski and Stal Rzeszów, as reported by speedwaynews.pl. The conflict, which heavily warmed the speedway environment, began after Majewski sent a letter to the club requesting the immediate settlement of financial arrears. Although the club quickly paid him 50 thousand zlotys, it simultaneously blocked him from training and league matches, officially citing poor results. On Monday, we learned about the verdict reached by the Komisja Orzekająca Ligi, as reported by Po Bandzie.

Conflict with Stal Rzeszów Threatens Rider Career

The friction between the 20-year-old rider and Dakar Development Stal Rzeszów escalated severely, threatening his career under a contract that ran until the end of 2027. According to SportoweFakty, the dispute also involved tensions regarding the club’s current president, Katarzyna Marszałek, and former club authorities. Majewski released a statement detailing that during an online meeting, President Marszałek told him, To Ci Franiu powiem, odwieś Kevlar do stodoły i zapomnij o żużlu and Franek już nie wyjedzie w tym sezonie . After reviewing the case, the league representatives concluded that the present authorities of Stal were at fault, leading the KOL to issue a verdict for the immediate dissolution of the contract and ordering the club to refund three thousand zlotys to the rider.

Stal Rzeszów Plans Appeal as Majewski Seeks New Employer

Despite the ruling, the saga is set to continue as the club fights back. As reported by Po Bandzie, H69 Speedway S.A. submitted a formal request for a written justification of the KOL ruling (case KOL 48-2026) and announced plans to appeal to the PZM Tribunal. Meanwhile, Majewski intends to quickly sign with a new employer, with conditions already arranged to join Innpro ROW Rybnik as a primary junior next year, while Stal Rzeszów has signaled it will pursue further legal steps to protect the club’s interests.

Stal Rzeszów Officials Show Animosity Toward Previous Owners