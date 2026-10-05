Lidl prices Tronic retro Bluetooth speaker at 24.99 euros

Lidl Prices Retro Bluetooth Speaker at 24.99 Euros Today

Lidl has listed a retro-style Bluetooth speaker from the brand Tronic for 24.99 euros, discounted from its usual price of 31.99 euros, as Xataka reported. Shoppers can also claim an additional 10 percent discount on any product in store through October 9, thanks to the retailer’s Happy Days promotion. That extra discount applies with no minimum purchase requirement, up to a maximum deduction of 10 euros.

Tronic Device Features Classic Amplifier Design

The Tronic device draws aesthetic inspiration from classic Marshall amplifiers, featuring a black chassis, gold-toned hardware, and a carrying handle. Technical specifications include a power output of 2 x 15 W RMS, designed to handle small rooms or home offices. For connectivity, the hardware relies on Bluetooth 5.3 to maintain a stable wireless link up to 10 meters away. A built-in battery delivers up to six hours of playback when running at medium volume. Physical rotary dials on the top panel let users adjust volume, bass, and treble directly. Additional hardware features consist of TWS functionality for pairing two units into stereo, a 3.5 mm auxiliary input, and IPX4 water-resistance certification.

Photo: xatakahome.com

Amazon Offers Alternative Retro Speakers

Xataka noted that finding the Tronic speaker in stock can prove difficult, which increases the likelihood of a quick sellout. If supplies run out, Amazon offers the Create Speaker Retro for 48.95 euros, which shares similar audio and design traits. Meanwhile, Xataka Smart Home cited a slightly different baseline price of 31.99 euros for the Lidl item, noting that online orders carry shipping fees of 4.99 euros for home delivery or 2.99 euros for pickup lockers. Xataka Smart Home also highlighted alternative compact vintage speakers on Amazon priced around 20 euros. Alternative pricing includes the Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker in black priced at 169.15 euros at El Corte Inglés, 235.54 euros on Amazon, and 262.00 euros at Fnac, while other options like the TOMPROAD portable retro Bluetooth speaker are listed on Amazon for 99.98 euros and the CREATE / Speaker Retro Wood and Smalody classical retro wooden wireless Bluetooth speakers are also available.

Flat Sound Profile Suits Small Rooms

The device suits buyers looking for classic office or living room decor without paying high prices for premium audio gear. Review feedback compiled across the reports indicates that the sound profile tends to skew flat or directional, occasionally distorting at peak volume levels. Buyers searching for deep bass reproduction or high fidelity for large gatherings will find the hardware underpowered. The next promotional window for the retailer’s 10 percent discount closes on October 9.