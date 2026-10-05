How Britain Learned to Love Chinese Cars—Especially a Look-Alike Range Rover

Britain’s new car sales rose 12% in September 2026 to their highest level since 2017, driven by a surge in electric vehicles and rapid gains by Chinese brands. Battery electric vehicles jumped 36.3% to claim a 28.3% market share, while Chery’s Jaecoo 7 captured the country’s best-selling vehicle spot.

How Jaecoo 7 Claimed September’s Top Spot

The British new car market grew by 12.1% in September to 350,518 registrations, marking the tenth consecutive month of growth for the sector, according to preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. September traditionally serves as a critical trading period due to the plate change, with the UK number plates switching from 26 to 76.

Amid that seasonal rush, Chery Automobile’s Jaecoo 7 emerged as the best-selling new car in September with 10,813 registrations, surpassing the Tesla Model 3 at 9,929 and the Ford Puma at 6,958. The sport-utility vehicle, built by China’s Chery Group, previously peaked as the fourth best-selling car in September 2025 after launching in UK showrooms in January of that year. Its striking resemblance to a British luxury icon has turned heads across showrooms.

Photo: WSJ

It looks expensive, it feels expensive — and then you find out how much it costs. Sam Luscombe, managing director of a dealership in Leeds

The vehicle’s boxy styling and visual similarity to the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar have earned it the dual-edged moniker of Temu Range Rover across British media and dealerships. One buyer calculated his preferred version of the Chinese SUV at roughly $50,000, about half the price of a comparable Range Rover model, while base models start at £30,115.

Mark Thewlis, a 33-year-old from England’s south coast, found himself looking for a new family car during the summer and noted how much cheaper the Jaecoo 7 was compared to luxury brands sharing a similar look and feel.

Why Chinese Brands Are Capturing British Market Share

The success of the Jaecoo 7 forms part of a broader wave reshaping British roadways. In the first nine months of 2026, more than 300,000 Chinese cars were sold in the UK, with five Chinese automakers landing among the top 25-performing brands.

During the first half of 2026, Chinese brands accounted for close to one in six new cars purchased in Britain, representing a larger share than anywhere else in Europe apart from Norway, according to Schmidt Automotive Research. Total sales for Chery through September more than tripled compared with the same period last year, placing the company ahead of Ford, with the brand having sold nearly 87,000 vehicles in the UK under the Jaecoo and Omoda nameplates combined. Across the broader market, cars shipped from China to the UK are running at close to twice last year’s pace.

MG led the charge with just shy of 80,000 registrations. BYD followed with 68,000 registrations, while Jaecoo logged 59,000. Overall, Chinese brands captured 23% of the UK market in September alone, benefiting from an accelerated consumer push away from petrol and diesel options.

Photo: GB News

Industry observers note that Chery and Nissan have reached a preliminary agreement to explore manufacturing Chery models, potentially including the Jaecoo 7, at Nissan’s Sunderland plant. Victor Zhang, who leads Omoda-Jaecoo, stated that the brands intend to establish themselves as permanent fixtures in the UK market.

Electric Vehicle Registrations Reach Record Monthly Totals

Battery electric vehicle registrations jumped 36.3% year-on-year to 99,199 units in September, capturing a 28.3% market share, according to preliminary trade data. New AutoMotive figures placed the September total for battery electric cars slightly higher at 99,827 registrations, marking the highest monthly total ever recorded. Plug-in hybrids experienced an even sharper trajectory, surging 55.7% to claim a record 17% market share.

Among electric models, the Tesla Model 3 led the segment with 9,929 registrations, followed by the Tesla Model Y with 5,946 sales. Other top electric sellers included the BYD Sealion 7 at 3,191, the BYD Seal at 3,184, the Kia EV3 at 3,026, the Skoda Enyaq at 2,214, the Volvo EX30 at 1,961, the Mercedes CLA at 1,921, the Skoda Elroq at 1,897, and the newcomer Leapmotor B10 at 1,883.

At the same time, petrol car registrations fell 6.7%, and traditional hybrid registrations slipped 4.2%. Diesel registrations, however, recorded an unexpected 11.5% increase for the month amid rocketing fuel prices, though overall diesel volume remains down for the year.

Photo: Car Dealer Magazine

September’s record EV performance is a major achievement. Drivers are increasingly embracing the growing choice of models made available, and high fuel prices are also undoubtedly giving more consumers reason to consider going electric. The industry’s commitment is clear, with billions of pounds of investment in new models, new technology, and incentives. Mike Hawes, SMMT boss

Fleet demand also increased by 9.6% to 190,988 cars, though its market share slipped from 55.7% to 54.5%.

Despite the rapid volume growth, total year-to-date battery electric vehicle registrations reached 454,945 units, translating to a 26.2% market share—falling short of the 33% target mandated under the 2026 Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate. Industry leaders have pointed out that while manufacturer incentives, model choices, and government grant schemes supporting models like the Ford Puma Gen-E are accelerating consumer adoption, the regulatory targets remain challenging against the backdrop of high domestic energy costs.