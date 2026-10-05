UW-Green Bay Hosts Phoenix Family Weekend to Raise Student Scholarships

Families and alumni recently gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for Phoenix Family Weekend, a tradition that transforms the campus into a hub of intergenerational connection, student fundraising, and community engagement. The gathering featured a lineup of campus events, including scavenger hunts, outdoor movie screenings, photo opportunities, and the Phlash Dash 5K walk and run.

According to UWGB Alumni Relations Director Brian Rammer, the weekend was established three years ago specifically to draw former students back to the grounds during a peak campus period when visiting families—many of whom share their own ties as university alumni—are already in town.

Beyond the festive atmosphere, the event serves a financial purpose for the institution. Rammer noted that the weekend activities help drive scholarship fundraising for current students.

We raise generally between $20,000-25,000 a year and each year we are able to give out at least 10 plus scholarships to go for current students, Rammer said, as reported by NBC26.

Photo: nbc26.com

Phlash Dash 5K Unites Parents and Students on Campus

A central fixture of the weekend schedule is the Phlash Dash 5K. Designed as a non-competitive run or walk, the event is open to families and community members alike, encouraging physical activity without the pressure of race timing.

For first-year student Faye Hoff and her mother, Candace Hoff, participating in the 5K offered a dual purpose: a bonding experience and a chance to explore the university grounds together. Candace made the trip specifically to visit her daughter during her first year at the institution.

I’m visiting my daughter here at college! Her first year at UWGB, Candace Hoff said.

Families and alumni gather at UW-Green Bay for Phoenix Family Weekend

For Faye, showing her mother around grounds she is still learning to find her way around provided a unique sense of pride and comfort.

I enjoyed it because then I get to see my mom, she can see my campus when I actually know more about the campus, Faye Hoff said, according to NBC26.

That was fun, it was a great time to spend time. Mother daughter moment, Candace added.

While the physical run drew crowds to the pathways, organizers emphasized that the broader weekend remains fundamentally rooted in personal connection. As Candace Hoff observed, events like the Phoenix Family Weekend provide an anchor for relatives eager to stay involved in their children’s collegiate lives.

It’s a reason to see each other, Candace said.

Alumni Office Funds Ten Student Scholarships Annually

With annual proceeds consistently hitting the $20,000 to $25,000 threshold, the alumni office continues to fund upwards of ten student scholarships per academic year.