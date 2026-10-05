Isanaye Ramirez Appointed Head Coach of KB Insurance Men’s Volleyball Team

Former South Korea men’s national volleyball team head coach Isanaye Ramirez has officially signed as the new manager of the V-League club KB Insurance Stars, concluding a brief caretaker regime, sportschosun.com reported on October 5, 2026.

Ramirez Takes the Helm After National Team Tenure Concludes

The transition follows the completion of Ramirez’s national team duties on October 4, 2026. KB Insurance formally announced the appointment on October 5, pointing to the coach’s tactical acumen and deep familiarity with domestic players as primary drivers for the hire.

During his tenure with the national squad, Ramirez guided the team through a series of international competitions in 2026. The results included a runner-up finish at the AVC Cup, a gold medal at the East Asian Championship, and a third-place finish at the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

That third-place continental finish secured South Korea a berth in the 2027 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Cup. KB Insurance executives highlighted those international achievements when evaluating candidates to stabilize and elevate the professional club.

Offseason Preparation Under Interim Leadership

While national team commitments kept Ramirez occupied through early October, the KB Insurance coaching staff maintained operations during the offseason. Assistant coach Cacaroto, who previously worked alongside Ramirez with the Bahrain national team, partnered with acting manager Ha Hyun-yong.

The interim pairing ran a structured training system, overseeing a training camp and practice matches in Japan. The club confirmed that this groundwork allowed the squad to prepare for the upcoming 2026–2027 V-League campaign without major disruption.

Ramirez made his first public appearance as KB Insurance manager on October 5 at the Pyeongtaek Nambu Culture and Arts Center during the club’s official season kickoff event. Addressing fans and players, Ramirez outlined his objective to instill strong match focus and a winning mentality for the upcoming season.

Institutional Response and Club Support

Club management emphasized that Ramirez’s communication skills and leadership were vital factors in the recruitment process. Representatives stated that the front office intends to provide full operational and logistical support to help the new manager integrate smoothly into the V-League environment.

Meanwhile, the Korea Volleyball Association expressed formal approval of the appointment. The governing body noted the alignment between the national program’s leadership choices and professional club selections as a positive development for domestic volleyball stability.