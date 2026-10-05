Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges Thames Valley Police search warrants

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a legal challenge against Thames Valley Police to contest the validity of search warrants executed at his residences earlier this year.

The legal battle places the former Duke of York in direct confrontation with British law enforcement over raids conducted on his properties. As the case moves through the High Court, the inquiry examines whether the seizure of materials from his homes adhered strictly to lawful protocols.

Challenging the Warrants Behind the Sandringham Raids

The legal friction centers on search warrants issued by an Old Bailey judge, which authorized Thames Valley Police to raid Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence on the Sandringham estate and his former home at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Those raids culminated in his detention on his 66th birthday on February 19, making him the first senior royal in centuries to be arrested.

Detectives questioned Mountbatten-Windsor for nearly 12 hours at Aylsham police station before releasing him under investigation without immediate charges. The underlying police inquiry focuses on allegations that he shared confidential government information with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, Reuters reported. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied all wrongdoing and maintains that he never witnessed or suspected Epstein’s illicit behavior.

A private High Court hearing is scheduled before Mr Justice Hilliard to determine whether documents concerning the judicial review can be made public, with Thames Valley Police opposing the release. Meanwhile, the force confirmed it remains engaged in legal proceedings regarding warrants obtained from the Central Criminal Court, declining further comment while the investigation continues.

Legal Hurdles and Precedent in the British Courts

Legal analysts suggest that even a successful challenge to the warrants on technical grounds may not halt the broader criminal investigation. Nick Vamos, a partner at law firm Peters & Peters, noted that if a technical flaw exists in the original warrants, the Crown Court could still permit police to retain the seized material once the issue is remedied, Reuters noted.

Photo: The Guardian

The challenge marks a rare constitutional moment. According to reporting from the Daily Telegraph, the action represents the first time a member of the royal family has challenged the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of Charles I in 1649.

Date Key Development Involved Parties February 19 Arrested on 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office Mountbatten-Windsor, Thames Valley Police October Judicial review lodged to challenge search warrants Mountbatten-Windsor, High Court Thursday Hearing Private High Court hearing before Mr Justice Hilliard regarding document access Judiciary, Thames Valley Police

The ongoing legal maneuvers unfold against a backdrop of institutional fallout. King Charles stripped his younger brother of his title as prince and of his dukedom late last year following public outcry over a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein accuser who alleged the former prince had assaulted her as a teenager. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied ever meeting Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41.