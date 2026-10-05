Arsenal preparing €100m offer for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are preparing a €100m offer for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, according to a report, as Mikel Arteta moves to position the club ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the 21-year-old Turkey international.

The north London club is reportedly ready to go all-in for the versatile attacker, who notched 11 goals and 10 assists across 47 matches for the Serie A giants during the previous campaign. Yildiz inked a contract extension in February designed to keep him in Turin until the summer of 2030, but potential vulnerabilities regarding Champions League qualification could force a sale.

Arsenal Plot €100m Swoop to Beat Madrid

Mikel Arteta has been wowed by the player’s extraordinary versatility and enormous room for growth, viewing the forward as having the potential to develop into a future Ballon d’Or contender.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also sees the Turkish ace as a potential Galactico signing. However, Los Blancos already boast an attacking lineup featuring Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande, leaving no obvious starting role for Yildiz in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Conversely, Arsenal could install Yildiz as their first-choice left winger. That position became a priority following the summer departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, though recent arrival Christos Tzolis has also impressed the coaching staff.

Arsenal and Real Madrid Eye Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz is currently sidelined with a foot injury and is targeting a return to first-team action by the end of November. While Tutto Juve indicated that the Bianconeri will refuse to sell their standout performer in January, the calculus could shift significantly by next summer if the club falters domestically.

Metric / Detail Specification Target Player Kenan Yildiz (Juventus / Turkey) Reported Bid €100m (£85m) by Arsenal 2023-24 / Recent Output 11 goals, 10 assists in 47 matches Current Contract Expiry Summer 2030 Reported Competitor Real Madrid

Neither club has formally submitted a bid, and Juventus maintain that their prized asset remains central to their long-term sporting project under the terms of his extended deal. Whether Arsenal's aggressive valuation will tempt the Turin hierarchy when the summer transfer window opens is uncertain.