Arizona Candidates Set for Debate for New Lieutenant Governor

For the first time in state history, Arizona voters will cast ballots for governor and lieutenant governor together as a joint ticket on November 3. Ahead of that historic contest, candidates vying for the newly established executive post are set to participate in a debate hosted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

Currently, Arizona operates without a lieutenant governor. When a governor cannot carry out official duties, the Secretary of State steps into the role. If that office is vacant or appointed, the elected Attorney General succeeds, followed by the Treasurer and the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

That line of succession shifts permanently under a bill passed by voters in 2022, making Arizona one of 45 states to adopt the office. The new role mirrors the vice presidency, providing a designated successor if a governor dies, resigns, is removed from office, or faces permanent incapacitation.

2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Lieutenant Governor

A Century of Executive Turnover and Vacancies

Arizona’s executive office has a volatile history regarding continuity. State Senator J.D. Mesnard highlighted the recurring instability in June, pointing to numerous historical disruptions. From impeachment and unexpected deaths to indictments and resignations for federal appointments, the state’s executive branch has repeatedly tested its succession laws.

Notable departures date back decades. Governor Raul Castro won election in 1974 but resigned in 1977 to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina. His successor, Wesley Bolin, died in office in 1978. Bruce Babbitt then took the helm.

Later disruptions include Evan Mecham, who faced impeachment and removal from office in 1988. Rose Mofford completed the remainder of Mecham’s term. Fife Symington subsequently won the office but resigned in 1997, leading to Jane Hull taking over. Janet Napolitano secured two terms but resigned midway through her second term in 2009 to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Lisa Castillo Runs for Office with Green Party

The race features a diverse field of candidates representing alternative parties and independent tickets. Lisa Castillo is running as the Green Party candidate alongside gubernatorial nominee Risa Lombardo. Castillo, a small-business owner who has lived in Arizona since 2010, emphasizes compassion, honesty, and common sense in governance.

Castillo outlined her platform ahead of the debate, stating that Arizona families need leadership grounded in practical solutions for housing affordability, healthcare, and education access. While Lombardo announced the ticket on Facebook in August, the Arizona Green Party’s official website lists Lombardo’s gubernatorial candidacy as actively opposed. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission noted it received no response from Castillo regarding her confirmed participation in the October 5 debate.

Meanwhile, Angela Harrolle Mohan is running as an Independent on a ticket with Teri Ann Hourihan of the No Labels Party. Hourihan announced Harrolle Mohan as her running mate on X in August, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever lieutenant governor nominee for the No Labels Party in Arizona. Harrolle Mohan brings experience as a former federal Special Agent, nonprofit executive, and small-business owner.

2026 Arizona General Election – Lieutenant Governor

The Oct. 5 Debate Schedule and Format

The upcoming debate scheduled for 6 p.m. MST serves as a primary forum for voters to evaluate candidates for an executive office that has never existed in state history.

With the election on November 3, the debate provides a definitive look at how independent and third-party contenders view the executive branch. Voters will decide whether these novel coalitions secure a permanent foothold in the state’s newly redesigned executive lineup.