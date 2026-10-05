Ryan Reynolds reportedly driving Blake Lively’s image rehabilitation

As A-list couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds navigate the aftermath of the It Ends With Us media storm, fresh industry reports indicate that Reynolds has stepped in behind the scenes to orchestrate a major reputation reset for his wife, including a high-profile change in her public relations representation.

Ryan Reynolds Pushes for Blake Lively's New Publicist

Ryan Reynolds reportedly pushed for publicist Leslie Sloane’s departure and helped select Kelly Bush Novak as Blake Lively’s new representative.

The behind-the-scenes restructuring follows intense public scrutiny surrounding Lively’s involvement in the book-to-screen adaptation of It Ends With Us.

Ryan Reynolds Drives Blake Lively's Image Rehabilitation Strategy

For years, Blake Lively’s name has been closely linked with veteran publicist Leslie Sloane. However, a recent insider report shared with Rob Shuter claims that a major staffing shift has occurred as part of a targeted image rehabilitation strategy.

According to the source, Ryan Reynolds was the driving force behind the decision to part ways with Sloane, reportedly stating that “This was Ryan’s reset. He wanted Leslie out, pushed for a new team and was deeply involved in choosing Kelly. Ryan is running the show.” While industry analysts suggest taking unverified insider claims with caution, Lively’s high-profile transition to Kelly Bush Novak—who also represents high-profile talent such as Lady Gaga—has certainly drawn attention across Hollywood PR circles.

BREAKING! Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds FIRE Publicist Leslie Sloane! Experts React!

Untangling the Aftermath of It Ends With Us

The timing of the alleged PR overhaul aligns with a turbulent chapter for the Gossip Girl star. Lively’s tenure with the book-to-screen adaptation of It Ends With Us, which is currently streaming on Hulu, became overshadowed by extensive off-screen friction and public allegations involving director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The legal and public relations fallout extended beyond basic box office discourse, with Reynolds himself eventually named in Justin Baldoni’s defamation case. Additional internet speculation previously suggested that the character Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine served as a satirical nod to Baldoni, though those connections remain purely speculative.

Addressing the division of accountability, the same insider claimed that Reynolds harbors strong convictions about how the project unraveled, noting that “Ryan has very strong opinions about what went wrong, but none of the blame lands on Ryan or Blake. In his mind, other people failed them. He believes he knows exactly how to fix this.”

Inside the New Image Strategy

Hiring a heavyweight representative like Kelly Bush Novak signals a pivot toward high-level crisis management, but sources close to the situation emphasize that Reynolds intends to maintain a tight grip on the creative direction of his wife’s career rehabilitation.

“Kelly may have the title, but Ryan expects to have a voice in every major decision. He didn’t hire someone to take over. He hired someone to execute a new strategy with him,” the insider alleged. Although Lively has several unannounced projects coming down the line, they remain absent from the active 2026 movie release calendar, leaving Hollywood watchers waiting to see how this newly minted publicity strategy will roll out.