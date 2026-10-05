Biagio Antonacci discusses “Mustang” album and minimalist tour

Italian singer-songwriter Biagio Antonacci released his latest studio album, Mustang, on September 25, embracing a minimalist aesthetic and stripping his sound down to raw vocals and basic instrumentation. Speaking to TV Sorrisi e Canzoni ahead of his ten-night residency at the Teatro Grande di Pompei, Antonacci reflected on nearly 40 years in the music industry, his aversion to modern musical expectations, and his creative philosophy.

Essential Takeaways From Mustang and the Pompeii Residency

Antonacci’s new album, Mustang, arrived on September 25, featuring nine tracks drawn from daily life and a lone collaboration with artist Sayf on the song “Spiritualé.”

The current live tour rejects modern arena spectacle in favor of a minimalist setup utilizing five musicians, zero screens or visual effects, and candle lighting.

Looking ahead at the music industry, Antonacci praised younger Italian acts Ultimo and Olly for possessing the raw, self-sufficient "gavetta" work ethic needed to carry a live show if the power cuts out.

Stripping Down to the Essentials at Teatro Grande di Pompei

Antonacci arrived at his second performance of a ten-concert run at the Teatro Grande di Pompei in Campania following a summer of touring across Italian provinces. Rather than relying on massive video walls or elaborate stage pyrotechnics, the singer opted for a stark, candle-lit stage accompanied only by a five-piece band. sorrisi.com reported that this deliberate move toward simplicity allowed the artist to experience the genuine authenticity of Italy’s regional communities.

During the Pompeii set, Antonacci paid tribute to singer Gino Paoli by performing “Una lunga storia d’amore.” Recalling his relationship with Paoli, Antonacci shared a personal memory of a family lunch where the artist whispered his favorite song, “La gatta,” to Antonacci’s son, Carlo. The tour finds Antonacci supported by his mother, Ornella, who travels to see him perform.

Biagio Antonacci – Spiritualé (Official Video) ft. Sayf

The Wild Spirit Behind the Mustang Album Title

The nine-track record takes its name from the American West’s wild horse, a symbol of speed and resistance that resists easy domestication. On the album cover, the concept is visualized as a horse’s head atop a human body, representing physical limitations paired with a mind that runs free without boundaries. sorrisi.com noted that growing up in Rozzano, Milan, neighbors nicknamed the young Antonacci “Cavallo pazzo” because of his untamed mindset, drumming habits, and penchant for bicycle stunts.

The theme of time runs deeply through the new project. Antonacci admitted that he only truly learned to accept and enjoy the present moment upon turning 62. Away from recording studios and stages, he spends his time visiting a café in central Bologna or tending to his olive trees in the countryside.

Biagio Antonacci's "Mustang" out now: "To have a free mind beyond the fence"

Album / Tour Detail Source Fact Album Title Mustang Release Date September 25 Track Count 9 songs Collaboration “Spiritualé” featuring Sayf Live Residency 10 concerts at Teatro Grande di Pompei

Antonacci Defines the Modern Singer-Songwriter

Discussing the definition of a true singer-songwriter today, Antonacci pointed to artists who can sustain a performance entirely on their own if technical equipment fails. He identified younger Italian acts Ultimo and Olly as artists embodying that traditional work ethic, noting a recent evening spent with Olly and producer Juli at an osteria in Bologna. Their conversation touched on the energetic spirit of historic Milanese artistic gatherings.

When asked about the Sanremo Music Festival, Antonacci maintained that he would only return to the Ariston stage if he secured a track capable of moving or exciting an audience. He acknowledged that the pressure of competition remains a heavy burden for performers, while expressing confidence in Stefano De Martino’s approach to the Festival. Looking back on nearly four decades of songwriting, Antonacci attributes his longevity entirely to his enduring personal curiosity.