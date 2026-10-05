Switzerland Tourism Drops Roger Federer for Viral Creator Campaign

Schweiz Tourismus is pivoting away from long-term celebrity contracts, ending its five-year partnership with tennis legend Roger Federer as its global ambassador, 20 Minuten reported. Facing a seasonal slump where half of Swiss hotel beds remain empty in autumn, the national marketing organization is replacing high-profile star power with a viral social media scavenger hunt and international content creators.

Swiss Destinations Expand Reach with New Brand Ambassadors

Destination Engagement: A total of 85 regional Swiss destinations and partners have signed on to participate in the autumn digital campaign, expanding local market reach.

A total of 85 regional Swiss destinations and partners have signed on to participate in the autumn digital campaign, expanding local market reach. Brand Ambassador Pivot: While Federer steps down, international figures like German rapper Nina Chuba and French basketball legend Tony Parker step in for targeted regional promotions.

The End of the Federer Era and a New Budget Strategy

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger Federer served as the global face of Swiss tourism. However, his five-year contract expired in December and was not renewed, despite an existing option to extend. Martin Nydegger, CEO of Schweiz Tourismus, told 20 Minuten that both sides mutually agreed to take a break. Nydegger dismissed suggestions that Federer had become too expensive, clarifying that the tennis star did not work for direct personal financial gain. Instead, Schweiz Tourismus paid appearance fees directly to Federer’s foundation, which supports disadvantaged children in Switzerland.

Enlisting Nina Chuba and Tony Parker for Targeted Markets

To capture younger and more localized audiences, the organization is dividing its promotional efforts across specific national markets using prominent cultural figures. For the German market, Schweiz Tourismus secured German rapper Nina Chuba. Nydegger noted that Chuba received a modest sum for her involvement, but emphasized that financial compensation was secondary. According to Nydegger, Chuba is a professed fan of Switzerland who specifically raved about the Gurtenfestival and was immediately enthusiastic about participating in the campaign. Following Chuba’s rollout, French basketball legend Tony Parker is scheduled to travel to Switzerland to generate promotional momentum for the autumn season.

A Viral Scavenger Hunt Across 85 Destinations

The broader campaign relies on a gamified narrative rather than traditional ambassadorial advertising. The core premise revolves around a playful social media storyline claiming that Switzerland is actively hiding its autumn scenery so locals can enjoy the season undisturbed. This digital scavenger hunt connects 85 Swiss destinations and tourism partners, driving online engagement and directing traffic toward under-visited regional spots during the shoulder season.