New study investigates PFAS exposure and future inflammatory bowel disease – News-Medical

New research reveals that younger U.S. military veterans carry higher concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in their blood serum than civilian peers, prompting a lead study author to suggest that male veterans between the ages of 20 and 39 speak to a physician about getting tested for PFAS levels.

Younger Military Veterans Face Higher Forever Chemical Concentrations

United States military veterans between the ages of 20 and 39 show greater blood serum concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances—commonly known as forever chemicals—than civilians of the same age group. Researchers analyzing data across eight survey cycles from 2003 to 2018 found that these younger veterans had PFAS concentrations measuring 13% to 24% higher, depending on the specific chemical compound involved.

The study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, represents an estimated 22.8 million American adults over age 20 with prior military service. Investigators noted that while the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey routinely includes questions about military service, this specific association had not been explored previously. Financial backing for the research, which benefited from the input of Brown’s School of Public Health research scientist Elizabeth Costello, came through National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences grants F31ES036867, R01ES037335 and R21ES036946.

Exposure Risks Linked to Active Service and Chemical Persistence

The elevated chemical levels observed in younger service members likely stem from recent acute exposures during routine work and training environments. Potential exposure sources include historical use of firefighting foams, munitions handling, and contaminated groundwater on bases.

The common PFAS chemical PFOA, for example, has a half-life of about one and a half to two years, which means that if someone drank a jar of PFOA today, it would take 10 years for their body to get rid of it, said study author Joseph Braun, a professor of epidemiology at Brown. Braun explained that as veterans age and leave active service, decreasing exposure combined with bodily excretion allows chemical levels to gradually decline over time.

Health Guidance and Screening Thresholds for Veterans

Because forever chemicals link to serious health conditions such as kidney and testicular cancers, liver disease, cardiovascular illness, and thyroid dysfunction, the research team emphasized actionable health recommendations. Christian Hoover noted that the findings may inform Veterans Health Administration policies regarding coverage for PFAS testing.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommend professional medical monitoring for individuals whose PFAS levels exceed 20 ng/mL. Investigators discovered that young veterans were 18% more likely to surpass this critical threshold compared to civilian peers of identical age.

From a public health perspective, the critical thing about this work is that it comes with a recommendation. Christian Hoover, pre-doctoral fellow in epidemiology at Brown’s School of Public Health

Hoover advised that male veterans aged 20 to 39 speak with a physician about blood testing for PFAS levels and discuss screening options for associated health conditions. While older veterans may have lower current concentrations due to bodily elimination over the years, researchers suggest they also consult healthcare providers regarding past risks.

Broader Research Into Biological Changes and Bowel Disease Risk

Parallel scientific efforts examine how environmental chemical exposures influence immune regulation and intestinal health years before clinical symptoms manifest.

Heading the PREDICTS study as Principal Investigator, Dr. Jean-Frederic Colombel also holds the position of Director at Mount Sinai’s Susan and Leonard Feinstein Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Center.