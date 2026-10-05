Länstrafiken i Kronoberg bus overturns leaving four to six severely injured

Four to six people sustained severe injuries on Monday afternoon when a double-decker bus operated by Länstrafiken i Kronoberg overturned, dn.se reported. Approximately 30 passengers were on board the vehicle when the crash occurred at roughly 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of road featuring two lanes in each direction.

The accident took place between the Hanaslöv and Kvälleberg traffic junctions in the direction of Alvesta. Region Kronoberg confirmed that multiple individuals were transported by ambulance to hospitals in Växjö and Ljungby, while one person was airlifted by rescue helicopter to Karlskrona. Marie Lendahls, press secretary for Region Kronoberg, noted that healthcare facilities mobilized quickly to receive the incoming patients.

Highway Closes as Crews Rescue Trapped Passengers

By 6:45 p.m., a large-scale emergency response was active at the scene. The highway was completely closed to traffic, resulting in kilometer-long tailbacks with hundreds of stranded motorists. Trafikverket directed diverted traffic via Ör and Moheda as emergency crews worked to clear the route.

Rescue personnel concluded the extrication of the final trapped individual just before 7:00 p.m. Following the rescue operation, work began to right and recover the overturned bus. Police officers conducted interviews at the scene with both the driver and passengers to establish the cause of the rollover.

Region Kronoberg Enters Crisis Mode to Treat Casualties

In response to the influx of casualties, Region Kronoberg elevated its operational status to a strategic crisis mode. Officials established a dedicated telephone line for concerned relatives seeking information about passengers. Pär Welander, traffic director at Länstrafiken i Kronoberg, confirmed the deployment of company buses to transport individuals with minor injuries to regional care centers, including a medical clinic in Växjö and Ljungby Hospital.

Investigators have not yet determined the precise cause of the accident on the multi-lane roadway. Police interviews with the driver and passengers remain ongoing as authorities examine what caused the crash.