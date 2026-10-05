Saudi Aramco CEO Warns Global Oil Reserves Are Alarmingly Low

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has warned that global oil reserves are “alarmingly low,” casting doubt on the long-term effectiveness of recent emergency releases. His comments follow a G7 agreement to deploy 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to stabilize markets strained by the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Pressure on Global Energy Infrastructure

The energy market is currently volatile. Earlier this week, Amin Nasser addressed the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, signaling that the global energy system is operating under extreme duress. Nasser emphasized that the world currently possesses almost no viable alternatives to maintain current consumption levels, characterizing the existing supply security buffer as “dangerously thin.”

This assessment arrives shortly after the G7 nations, in coordination with the International Energy Agency (TEA), finalized a plan to release 100 million barrels of reserves over the next four months. This intervention aims to mitigate the sharp rise in fuel prices and supply disruptions stemming from the U.S.-Iran war. While European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the coordination as a vital sign of solidarity, the underlying structural issues remain.

The Reality of Strategic Reserve Capacity

Nasser’s warning serves as a direct challenge to the optimism surrounding the G7’s strategic release. He argues that the headline figure of 100 million barrels is misleading. Nasser noted that less than 10% of declared global reserves are actually accessible for immediate market use. Much of the reported inventory is, in fact, the operational minimum required to keep global energy infrastructure running.

Photo: LRT

This operational constraint explains the difficulty nations face in mobilizing even the 100 million barrels currently pledged. Nasser observed that while these emergency measures might provide a stopgap to survive the winter, they represent a short-term patch rather than a solution to the deeper, systemic supply shortfall.

Metric Details G7 Release Target 100 million barrels Duration of Release 4 months Primary Driver U.S.-Iran conflict Nasser’s Assessment Less than 10% of reserves are truly accessible

Diplomatic Efforts Prevent Export Bans on Diesel

Prior to the G7 agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump had pressured the European Union to utilize its own strategic reserves, reportedly threatening to restrict U.S. diesel exports if action was not taken. However, current diplomatic efforts have successfully bypassed such protectionist measures.

Photo: Lrytas

Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the European Commission supports the TEA-coordinated release and noted that no export bans against allies are currently under consideration. Despite these diplomatic assurances, the market remains wary of the physical limitations of the supply chain, particularly given the ongoing security risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Uncertainty in Long-Term Supply Security

Data from the maritime tracking firm Kpler indicates that oil exports from the Middle East—excluding Iran—actually exceeded pre-war levels last week, despite the reported attacks on vessels in the region.

With the G7’s 100 million barrels serving as a temporary bridge, the global economy faces an open question regarding what happens once these reserves are depleted.