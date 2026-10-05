Galaxy SmartTag 3 Supports Non-Samsung Android Phones

Samsung Extends Galaxy SmartTag 3 Compatibility Beyond Proprietary Ecosystem

Previous generations of Samsung trackers were strictly bound to the company’s own Galaxy smartphones and tablets, leaving out the broader Android ecosystem.

Silence in the Launch Materials Creates Confusion

The company’s initial rollout announcements last week explicitly highlighted iOS compatibility while remaining entirely silent on support for non-Galaxy Android devices. When queried directly by Android Police, Samsung clarified via a statement:

“Yes, SmartTag3 is compatible with other Android devices that have access to the Google Play Store to download the SmartThings and Samsung Find app.”

This crucial specification was missing from all official press releases and launch documentation.

Now works with iPhone! Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 | Everything You Need To Know

Before this revelation, third-party software workarounds such as uTag, developed by Kieron Quinn, were required to bridge Galaxy SmartTag 2 hardware with non-Samsung Android devices. The native integration built into the new SmartTag 3 renders those community workarounds unnecessary for the updated hardware. It remains unclear whether the omission of this detail from launch materials was an oversight or an intentional staggered information rollout.

Pricing, Regional Rollouts, and Hardware Redesign

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 arrives with a redesigned squircle chassis, dropping the built-in physical loop found on older models. Because the integrated loop has been removed, users will need to purchase separate cases featuring loops or keyrings to attach the tracker to luggage or keys.

Regional availability is staggered across the globe:

South Korea Launch: October 7, 2026

October 7, 2026 United States Launch: Early November 2026

Early November 2026 Single-Pack Price: $29.99 (available in black and white)

$29.99 (available in black and white) Four-Pack Price: $99.99

Under the hood, the device boasts an efficiency upgrade, rated for 550 days of battery life under regular use conditions. Activating the device’s Power Saving Mode extends that operational threshold up to 790 days.

Samsung Debuts Galaxy SmartTag 3 with iOS Compatibility and Bluetooth 6.0 Tracking.