Sony and Apple compete for Battlefield film adaptation

Sony and Apple Compete for the Battlefield Film Adaptation

Sony Pictures and Apple Studios are currently competing in a multi-studio bidding war to acquire the film adaptation of Electronic Arts’ tactical shooter franchise Battlefield, with Oscar-winning actor and producer Michael B. Jordan attached to produce through Outlier Society alongside a creative team led by writer, director, and producer Christopher McQuarrie.

The Creative Forces Behind the Project

Christopher McQuarrie has signed on to write, direct, and produce the military shooter adaptation. The project serves as McQuarrie’s next major cinematic endeavor following his work on the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Michael B. Jordan is on board as a producer through his company Outlier Society. Jordan may also appear in front of the camera as a cast member, though his casting remains dependent on multiple factors. Elizabeth Raposo serves as president of Outlier Society, while additional production backing comes from Jesse Stern of Electronic Arts, Carter Swan of Emerald Neon, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo.

Apple Original Films 🍎 / Columbia (💯 Years) / These / Sony TV. (Fly Me to the Moon 🧑🏻‍🚀)

Jordan is no longer a stranger to video game intellectual properties. The actor previously portrayed Navy SEAL John Clark in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse for Amazon and developed a planned Rainbow Six adaptation as a subsequent project.

The Bidding War Between Sony and Apple

The project was pitched to major Hollywood studios during the spring. TheWrap reported that Sony Pictures entered active negotiations to secure the rights to the Electronic Arts franchise, though the contract remains unsigned as producers continue fielding offers from alternative production companies and streaming platforms.

Trailer: Napoleon (Sony / Apple Original Films)

Apple Studios emerged as a primary competitor in the bidding process. However, Michael B. Jordan has reportedly established a firm condition for his involvement: he requires the finished film to receive a traditional theatrical release. This stipulation creates a potential hurdle for Apple given the company’s historical preference for streaming deployment on Apple TV+.

Despite its streaming-first baseline, Apple has previously backed theatrical releases. Apple distributed the racing film F1 to cinemas ahead of its streaming debut, a release strategy that yielded over $600 million in box office revenue and became the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career.

Franchise History and Competitive Landscape in 2026

The intellectual property roots trace back to 2002 with the launch of Battlefield 1942, set during the Second World War. Over the subsequent two decades, the franchise expanded across historical milestones, alternative histories, and futuristic conflicts.

The rivalry between the two military shooter giants has firmly established itself in Hollywood development pipelines. Paramount Pictures is developing a competing Call of Duty film adaptation, with director Peter Berg and writer Taylor Sheridan leading the project. Paramount previewed the adaptation during its CinemaCon presentation, scheduling a theatrical release for June 30, 2028.