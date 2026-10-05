Tyra Banks Regrets Role in Halloween: Resurrection

Tyra Banks has revealed she has no fond memories of starring in the 2002 slasher film Halloween: Resurrection, telling Entertainment Weekly that her experience on the project was entirely negative and failed to deliver the acting career progression she was promised by her agent.

The Bottom Line

Tyra Banks stated she looks back at her role in Halloween: Resurrection with zero fondness, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Not even a little bit. Like, not even a tiny bit.”

Banks explained she took the role because her agent argued it would mirror the career trajectory of Halloween H20 star Josh Hartnett.

The production cut Banks’ character’s death scene entirely, leaving only a brief shot of her corpse in the finished film.

Why Tyra Banks Regrets Joining the Franchise

Like, not even a tiny bit.”

Banks said she initially pushed back against the offer to join the slasher sequel. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that. What is it going to do for my career? I’m a model, and I need to do things that are kind of different to get this acting career that I want,’” Banks recalled to the outlet.

However, her agent convinced her otherwise by pointing to the box-office success of fellow franchise alumnus Josh Hartnett. “He was like, ‘No, Josh Hartnett did Halloween, and look what he’s doing now!’” Banks said.

The Missing Death Scene and Unfulfilled Career Promises

In the 2002 horror film, Banks played a reality television producer filming a group of teenagers inside serial killer Michael Myers’ childhood home. Although her character was killed off by Myers, the actual murder sequence was edited out of the theatrical release, leaving only a brief, static shot of her corpse.

Photo: yahoo.com

“So I was like, yeah, OK, this is going to do it for me,” Banks said. “Not only did it not do anything for me, but they cut the damn death scene.” Banks later quipped she was “promised the career of Josh Hartnett, of an actor, and promised an iconic death scene that will last forever, and neither of them happened,” adding, “So, I have beef with Halloween 8!”

Before taking the role in the horror franchise, Banks made major film appearances in 1995’s Higher Learning and 2000’s Coyote Ugly, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Project / Venture Year / Era Key Details Halloween: Resurrection 2002 Played a reality producer; death scene was cut from the final edit. America’s Next Top Model 2003–2018 Created and hosted the reality competition series, building a major media brand. Dancing with the Stars 2020–2022 Served as a host on the television dance competition. SMiZE and Dream Present Ice cream business with operations based out of Australia.

Building an Empire Beyond Feature Films

That move redefined her career and built a multi-million-dollar media empire far beyond the reach of any horror franchise. She subsequently hosted The Tyra Banks Show—earning two Daytime Emmy Awards—and served as a host on Dancing with the Stars from 2020 to 2022.