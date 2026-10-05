Benjamin Satterley, recognized in the professional wrestling industry as PAC, spent the final hours of his life preparing for an international journey, according to a police report obtained by the New York Post and detailed by Spazio Wrestling. On Sept. 27, authorities found the British wrestler dead inside a rental car parked outside a CAVA restaurant, apparently staging his departure for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Investigators from the Des Plaines Police Department noted that no obvious signs of trauma or suspicious criminal circumstances were immediately visible inside the vehicle. The newly uncovered police documents map out the athlete’s movements during his final afternoon, though the official medical cause of death remains unreleased pending further toxicology and autopsy results from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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The Final Route Toward O’Hare International Airport

Satterley had arrived in the United States approximately three weeks prior for professional wrestling commitments, entering the Chicago area between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. His return flight to the United Kingdom had experienced a delay, pushing his departure time back to roughly 3:30 p.m. on the day he was found.

Physical evidence recovered from the scene pointed directly toward his travel plans. Responding officers observed that Satterley’s mobile phone still had Google Maps actively running, directing a route straight to O’Hare International Airport. An officer documented the finding directly in the official report, indicating that the system was actively engaged.

During the on-site investigation, the wrestler’s phone received multiple incoming calls. Officers answered one of the calls, speaking directly with a female acquaintance who had communicated with Satterley earlier that afternoon. She confirmed that the wrestler planned to stop at CAVA for lunch before heading to the airport to catch his flight back to the United Kingdom.

Unresolved Questions Surrounding the Investigation

Inside the rental vehicle, officers observed saliva on the front of Satterley’s shirt alongside several medications. However, public records do not identify the specific type of medication found, as that information was redacted from the released police documentation. Authorities thoroughly checked his pockets and backpack as well, recovering no items deemed relevant to the cause of death.

The Des Plaines Police Department emphasized that initial observations at the scene revealed no immediate indicators of violence or criminal activity. “There were no evidently suspicious signs on Satterley nor suspicious circumstances within the vehicle,” the report stated. These notes reflect only the immediate physical assessment of the scene by responding personnel.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an initial autopsy, but definitive answers regarding the wrestler’s passing require additional forensic and laboratory examinations. Until those medical findings are finalized, the presence of medication in the vehicle remains unlinked to the tragedy, leaving the final hours of the wrestler’s life documented in transit yet clinically undetermined.