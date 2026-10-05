San Lorenzo Sacks Guillermo Franco as Sports Manager

The leadership of San Lorenzo He decided to fire Guillermo Franco, who was serving as sports manager, amid the team’s bad streak and with the aim of steering the footballing course of the squad led by Rubén Darío Insua.

Tenth place team struggles after three losses

The board’s decision came amidst poor results in the Clausura tournament and concerns about the overall standings. In Zone A, the team sat in tenth place with 11 points after eleven matches, having recorded three wins, two draws, and six losses, and had gone three games without a victory. In the overall standings, the club was in twentieth place with 33 points, a position that raised concerns about relegation.

Franco’s management was deemed unsatisfactory, and the evaluation focused on his performance in the position. His lack of rapport with Insua weighed heavily in the decision, as the manager had been facing internal criticism for some time, and this distance from the coach ultimately sealed his departure in order to streamline the chain of command in the sports department.

Guillermo Franco’s career

Born in Corrientes in 1976, Franco’s history with the club began as a player when he debuted in the First Division in 1996 under the management of Héctor Veira. During his time as a San Lorenzo player, he played 127 matches, scored 28 goals, and won two titles in 2001: the Clausura and the Copa Mercosur.

Modification of the sports structure

With this decision, the board sought to provide the coach with a more favorable environment to work in and modify the structure of the department while the club attempted to reverse its current form. Despite the measure aimed at redirecting the team’s course and restructuring management, the change did not guarantee immediate results, leaving open how the new chain of command would operate in the near future for the professional squad.