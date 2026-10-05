Model Kishico Showcases Street Fighter 6 Elena Cosplay at Tokyo Game Show 2026

Model Kishico captured attention at Tokyo Game Show 2026 by showcasing a highly detailed cosplay of Elena from Street Fighter 6, drawing on rigorous physical preparation including weekly capoeira classes and targeted tanning to mirror the character’s athletic appearance.

The appearance at the gaming convention in Chiba followed a run of exhibition dates from September 17 to September 21, 2026, with the final day held exclusively online. Interviewed by ABEMA TIMES, Kishico explained the motivation behind choosing the specific character design and detailed the extensive training regimen required to authentically portray Capcom’s iconic fighter.

Capoeira Training and Physical Preparation for Elena

Portraying Elena required deliberate physical conditioning beyond standard costume assembly. Because of a naturally fair complexion, Kishico applied tanning agents to match the character’s skin tone. Weekly capoeira classes were added to the preparation routine to master dynamic fighting stances and ensure authentic poses during the event.

Street Fighter 6 (Capoeira) 🔥Elena Gameplay Trailer

The choice of this particular iteration stemmed from a long-standing affinity for the character. Having followed the franchise since childhood during the peak of Street Fighter II in elementary school, Kishico noted that the series served as a primary gateway into the broader gaming subculture.

Detail Specification Event Tokyo Game Show 2026 Dates September 17–21, 2026 Location Makuhari Messe, Chiba Featured Cosplay Elena (Street Fighter 6)

Upcoming Projects and Convention Appearances

Beyond the exhibition at Makuhari Messe, future appearances are planned for upcoming fan conventions including Comic Market and Cosholic. Preparation is already underway for the next major project: a cosplay of Cammy from the Street Fighter Zero series, fulfilling a long-held aspiration within the fighting game genre community.