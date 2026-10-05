Jeffrey Archer, former Conservative politician and novelist, dies aged 86

Bestselling novelist and former Conservative MP Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86. His publisher, HarperCollins, reported that he passed away suddenly and peacefully at home between writing sessions, just days after completing a final novel and making public appearances in London.

The death of Jeffrey Archer closes a five-decade career that swung between high political office, literary phenomenon, and public disgrace. HarperCollins confirmed that the author died on Monday at his home.

Literary Success and the Final Novel Adam and Eve

Archer sold more than 300 million books worldwide over the course of his writing career. His breakout 1979 work, Kane and Abel, stands as one of the most popular books globally, with estimated sales of 34 million copies. He also wrote The Clifton Chronicles and a series of seven novels following a fictional Metropolitan police officer named William Warwick.

Just days before his death, Archer engaged with readers and media. On Sunday, he appeared alongside broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at a sold-out event at the Leicester Square Theatre in central London to celebrate his forthcoming book. Brandreth posted on X that Archer was in ebullient form. He was funny, engaging and self-deprecating — a great storyteller to the last, Brandreth wrote.

His final manuscript, an epic tale inspired by Nazi Germany titled Adam and Eve, is set for global publication by HarperCollins on Tuesday. In January 2026, the author had announced that the project would serve as his last novel. Kate Elton, Harper Collins UK chief executive and Archer’s editor, noted that he poured everything into the work.

When he set out to write Adam and Eve he told me from the very beginning that it would be his final novel – he was so excited about the scale of it and told me that if he could pull it off it would equal anything he’d previously written, on which basis he couldn’t imagine embarking on any future novels. Kate Elton, HarperCollins UK chief executive and Lord Archer’s editor

Political Rise, Imprisonment, and Return to the House of Lords

Before achieving international fame as an author, Archer built an active political profile. He served as the Conservative MP for Louth, Lincolnshire, from 1969 to 1974, winning the seat in a by-election at age 29 to become one of the youngest members of the House of Commons. He later served as the party’s deputy chairman.

He was made a life peer in 1992. However, his political standing collapsed in 2001 when an Old Bailey jury convicted him of perjury and perverting the course of justice. The trial centered on claims that he lied during a 1988 libel suit against The Star newspaper, in which a jury had previously awarded him £500,000 in damages.

Photo: Theguardian

Sentenced to four years in prison, Archer served time in HM Prison Belmarsh and HM Prison Weyland. He recounted his imprisonment in a three-volume account titled My Prison Diary. Following an early release in 2003, he resumed his seat in Parliament’s upper house, utilizing his membership until his formal retirement in 2024.

Tributes From Tributes and Family Legacy

Tributes from former political colleagues and publishing figures followed the announcement of his death. Former Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi remembered him on X, highlighting his charitable work as an auctioneer.

Jeffrey Archer, Bestselling Author and Former Conservative MP, Dies Aged 86

As a charity auctioneer, he was a force of nature: commanding a room, making people laugh and persuading them to dig deeper. He used that remarkable talent to raise millions for charitable causes, leaving a legacy of generosity that reaches far beyond his books. Nadhim Zahawi, former Tory Chancellor

Archer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dame Mary Archer DBE. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year with family and friends at The Old Vicarage in Grantchester. They shared two sons, William and James, along with three grandsons and two granddaughters, dividing their time between homes in London and Mallorca.