Uptown welcomed Gustavo Dudamel to the New York Philharmonic on Wednesday with a breathtaking bash that culminated at the new Brasserie Boulud, pagesix.com reported. Two of high culture’s most generous philanthropists, Barbara Tober and Elizabeth Segerstrom, hosted the party for the orchestra’s new music and artistic director right after he finished performing at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

Philanthropic Honors and Lincoln Center Celebrations

The high-profile gathering also honored Tober and Segerstrom’s late husbands: Sweet’n’Low mogul Donald Tober and South Coast Plaza developer Henry Segerstrom. Donald Tober died in 2021 at age 89 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease, while Henry Segerstrom passed away in 2015 at age 91.

During the intermission of the performance, Barbara Tober and Elizabeth Segerstrom treated guests including Candace Bushnell and Francine LeFrak to heaps of caviar. Afterward, a broader circle of friends—including Peter Marino, Daniel Boulud, Katherine Gage Boulud, Bill Burford, Jessica Green, Yue Sai Kan, Allan Pollack, Judith Pisar, and Kip Forbes—partied on at the restaurant. Throughout the evening, Gustavo Dudamel received a steady stream of toasts, hugs, and handshakes.

Gustavo Dudamel's Inaugural Gala!

Obituaries, Dual-Sided Magazines, and Soho Nightlife Shifts

Read from one direction, it is Samuel Loren’s literary paper; flip it upside down, and it becomes Tif Sigrid’s art world magazine, Umm….

Festival Backstage Jitters and Ballet Gala Highlights

At the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker arrived wearing a giant ribbon-wrapped ponytail. Her husband, Matthew Broderick, joked to a guest that he was responsible for the look, saying, “I did it! If I need her attention, I pull it.” Parker, vice chair of the ballet’s board of directors, expressed her fondness for the venue during cocktail hour, telling pagesix.com, “I love that you can actually smell the fountain. I love this night. It’s hard to imagine it’s been this many years. It’s our 14th year, and it continues to grow.”