Project Helix X to Feature 56 TFLOPS of Graphics Performance

Publisher Take-Two Interactive has signed an updated agreement with Microsoft, terminating all previous agreements and confirming preparations for the launch of Project Helix, GameGPU reported.

The Universal Distribution Agreement

The updated agreement removes the requirement for separate, platform-specific contracts for individual devices like the Xbox One or Xbox Series X. Instead, the contract provides a legally binding term that permits the distribution of Take-Two products on any Xbox-branded system. Under this structure, Microsoft retains control over software build certifications, digital sales revenue distribution, and physical media royalty collections. This framework guarantees the publisher’s game catalog will appear on all future hardware models.

Three-Tiered Hardware Strategy For Project Helix

Microsoft plans to release Project Helix as three distinct hardware tiers rather than a single console. The flagship desktop system, codenamed Project Helix X, targets 56 TFLOPS of graphics performance. The entry-level Project Helix S aims for roughly 18 TFLOPS to maintain continuity with the current generation. Meanwhile, the portable Project Helix Handheld will operate at an estimated 10 TFLOPS TDP to preserve battery life.

Source

Semiconductor chips based on custom AMD architecture have already completed the tape-out stage, locking in the silicon design for mass production. These configurations address severe memory market constraints, where RAM costs have climbed more than 2.5 times alongside rising silicon wafer prices. By varying memory capacities across the three devices, engineers are attempting to keep the entry-level and portable systems retail-friendly.

Rival Hardware Performance And Launch Timeline

Sony’s competing PlayStation 6 desktop console targets a graphics processor TDP of approximately 40 TFLOPS, while the Japanese company simultaneously develops its own next-generation portable hardware. Completed design work points to a commercial launch for the Xbox Helix systems in November 2027. The finished tape-out phase allows Microsoft to deliver engineering samples to game studios rapidly, supported by the long-term legal framework established in the Take-Two contract.