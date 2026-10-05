Christian Koch to Step Down as Board Member of ProTect, andsafe and S-Direkt

Christian Koch will step down from his executive board mandates at ProTect Versicherung AG, andsafe AG, and S-Direkt Versicherung AG on November 6, 2026, after nearly two decades within the Provinzial Konzern, reported. Following his departure, Koch plans to take a personal sabbatical before determining his next professional steps.

Stepping Down from Three Board Mandates in November

Executive Departure: Christian Koch relinquishes his board positions across ProTect, andsafe, and S-Direkt effective November 6, 2026.

Christian Koch relinquishes his board positions across ProTect, andsafe, and S-Direkt effective November 6, 2026. Interim Leadership: Stephan Reinarz, a board member across all three entities, assumes the embedded insurance portfolio on an interim basis.

Stephan Reinarz, a board member across all three entities, assumes the embedded insurance portfolio on an interim basis. Corporate Scale: The parent organization, Provinzial Konzern, generates over seven billion euros in premium income, operating as Germany’s second-largest public insurer.

Two Decades Shaping Embedded Insurance and Debt-Canceled Products

Koch spent 19 years inside the Provinzial Konzern ecosystem, holding a board seat at ProTect Versicherung AG since 2009. Over that tenure, he spearheaded the establishment of ProTect from its infancy, steering its business model through evolving regulatory landscapes for debt protection policies and embedded coverage.

Nina Schmal, board member for customer management and new business models at Provinzial Konzern and supervisory board chair across ProTect, andsafe, and S-Direkt, acknowledged Koch’s foundational contributions. With Christian Koch, we are bidding farewell to an executive who has assumed responsibility over many years with great entrepreneurial commitment, high professional competence, and significant personal dedication, explains Nina Schmal, board member for customer management and new business models in the Provinzial Konzern and supervisory board chair of ProTect, andsafe, and S-Direkt. For the coming time and his further path, we wish him all the best from the bottom of our hearts, she added.

Interim Succession and Operational Continuity at Provinzial

Stephan Reinarz steps in to manage the embedded insurance division across the subsidiary entities until a permanent successor is appointed. This interim assignment aims to maintain operational stability across andsafe, S-Direkt, and ProTect.

Executive Role Appointee Effective Date / Status ProTect, andsafe, S-Direkt Board Christian Koch Stepping down November 6, 2026 Embedded Insurance Ressort Stephan Reinarz Interim management until permanent succession

Headquartered in Münster, the Provinzial Konzern functions under the umbrella of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe financial network. The wider enterprise encompasses more than 12,000 employees serving over five million retail and corporate clients via approximately 1,300 agencies, regional Sparkassen branches, and broker networks. Specifically, the care of the over five million private and corporate customers is secured by around 1,300 Provinzial agencies, over 100 savings banks, and brokers.