U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a fundamental shift in economic policy at the Economic Club of New York, rejecting eight decades of unipolar free trade. The new doctrine implements economic nationalism, using U.S. financial systems and tariffs to prioritize national sovereignty over global multilateralism.

The Bottom Line

Policy Reversal: The U.S. has officially abandoned the post-1990 liberal international order, pivoting toward neo-mercantilism and unilateral economic statecraft under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The U.S. has officially abandoned the post-1990 liberal international order, pivoting toward neo-mercantilism and unilateral economic statecraft under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Weaponized Infrastructure: Washington will actively use the U.S. dollar, payment networks, and chokepoints to enforce non-negotiable obligations even among long-standing allies.

Washington will actively use the U.S. dollar, payment networks, and chokepoints to enforce non-negotiable obligations even among long-standing allies. Structural Fractures: Global instability is now driven by three distinct ruptures—geopolitical multipolarity, economic weaponization, and a collapse of domestic civic infrastructure across more than 30 surveyed nations.

The Demise of the Post-Cold War Economic Architecture

Speaking to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined a doctrine that turns 80 years of international trade policy upside down.

Major powers have increasingly embraced a zero-sum operating logic, replacing international law with power-based competition.

Watch CNBC's full interview with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Three Seismic Ruptures Redefining Global Markets

Global stability has broken down along three distinct fault lines, each accelerated by recent conflicts and the economic shift from West to East. First, the geopolitical framework has transitioned from a predictable unipolar environment to an unpredictable multipolar system without a dominant hegemon. Second, the global economy has moved away from open trade toward neo-mercantilism, characterized by tariffs, sanctions, export restrictions, and the weaponization of financial chokepoints.

Third, the rules-based international order has degraded into a power-based system. As documented in international reporting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked that aggression often overcomes moderation, while Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected external rule-setting, and Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted that Taiwan reunification remains unstoppable by outside forces.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launches Operation Economic Outcast

Global Order Phase Primary Mechanism Operating Logic Concert of Europe (1815) Diplomatic balance of power Multilateral containment UN Charter Order (1945) International institutions & law Rules-based cooperation Liberal International Order (1990) Globalized trade & capital movement Unipolar market expansion New Economic Statecraft Tariffs, sanctions, & dollar dominance Unilateral sovereign nationalism

The Collapse of Domestic Civic Infrastructure

To identify the root causes of widespread public frustration, global opinion polling across more than 30 countries and 80,000 respondents revealed a severe domestic rupture running parallel to international tensions. Beyond economic disappointment and stagnant living standards, researchers found a profound hollowing out of local community organizations, trade unions, and civic institutions.

54 percent of respondents stated that their governments look after external interests or privileged groups rather than everyday citizens. This erosion of social cohesion explains the rise of anti-system political movements across both developing economies and Western democracies.