Pennsylvania has surpassed 1,000 confirmed measles cases in 2026, marking the nation’s largest state outbreak in over three decades. State health officials report five associated deaths and nearly 200 hospitalizations, as lagging vaccination rates and a widening federal data dispute complicate the public health response.

Pennsylvania’s health department confirmed that statewide totals reached 1,004 cases across 39 counties, cementing an outbreak that began in late April west of Philadelphia. It marks the first time a U.S. state has crossed the 1,000-case threshold since a multiyear New York City outbreak in the early 1990s that infected more than 4,500 people.

State health officials attribute the historic surge to declining immunization coverage. During the 2025 to 2026 school year, national MMR vaccination rates among kindergartners dropped to 92.4%, down from 95.2% just six years prior, according to the CDC. Fewer than 1% of the patients infected in Pennsylvania this year were fully vaccinated, with over 99% of confirmed cases occurring in individuals who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Lancaster County reports highest measles case count in Pennsylvania outbreak | Infant death

Lancaster County Epicenter and Philadelphia Suburban Spread

Transmission has hit rural farming communities and suburban collar counties alike. Lancaster County remains the hardest-hit epicenter in the commonwealth, logging 391 cases and three of the state’s five reported fatalities. Mifflin County follows with 118 cases, while Chester County has recorded 84 cases. Additional county counts include 47 in Jefferson, 41 in Snyder, 38 in Clearfield, 33 in York, 27 in Clinton, 21 in Centre, 21 in Lebanon, 20 in Indiana, and 20 in Mercer. The outbreak in Chester County began in late June when infections crossed the border from neighboring Lancaster County, spreading into farmlands and suburban communities, prompting pop-up clinics and community-led outreach where nurses and local leaders were invited into homes and farms to administer vaccines.

The virus has also brushed against major medical centers in the region. Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh faced multiple exposure alerts when out-of-county individuals who were infected visited the emergency department on August 12, August 18, and August 27, though Pittsburgh and Allegheny County had no confirmed resident cases as of early October. Meanwhile, neighboring Ohio and New York are grappling with their own rising counts. Ohio has reported more than 200 cases this year in counties with significant Amish populations, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Monday, citing 108 cases in the state as of October 3.

Measles cases rise in Pennsylvania, with Lancaster County seeing largest increase

Adult Demographics and Heavy Inpatient Burdens

Cases have risen over the past three months, with the highest number of infections concentrated in the 24 to 49 age range. This demographic shift has driven up severe illness. State health updates show that 198 patients have required hospitalization across the commonwealth, amounting to roughly one in every five confirmed patients—a rate of approximately 20%, which is more than double the national average of about 9% of measles patients needing hospital care in 2026 based on federal figures.

“About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles is hospitalized.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Clinicians and health agency guidance note that unvaccinated patients frequently suffer from complications such as pneumonia requiring IV fluids or respiratory support, or severe conditions like encephalitis involving infection of the brain. The state’s five reported measles-associated deaths include two infants in Lancaster County, an unvaccinated teen in Mifflin County, a 40-year-old woman in Jefferson County, and an unvaccinated Lancaster County resident whose death was announced on September 30 by the Department of Health. Across the nation, eight measles-associated deaths have been reported in the past two years.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Federal Friction Over Mortality Tracking and Surveillance

The severity of the outbreak has unfolded alongside an ongoing public dispute between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. While state health authorities recorded five deaths and reported them directly via the Nationally Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially listed only two national deaths for 2026 on its dashboard, with Kennedy publicly questioning whether the state’s recorded fatalities were directly caused by the virus and calling Shapiro’s public criticisms unfounded.

The discrepancy stems from a broader federal shift when the agency began utilizing mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics for its national measles death count, moving away from rapid real-time reporting from state health departments. The CDC has stated it is working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to develop a standardized case definition for deaths due to measles to ensure consistent reporting across jurisdictions.

"Pennsylvania's Measles Outbreak Kills Its First Adult Victim"

While federal officials stated they stood ready to deploy rapid-response Epi-Aid teams if formally requested—noting that Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin requested such teams—the CDC noted it had not received a formal Epi-Aid request from Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, state health departments managed their own containment efforts, administering more than 49,000 MMR doses in August and over 53,000 doses in September across statewide pop-up clinics and federally qualified health centers as residents flooded sites ahead of international health evaluations scheduled for November to determine if the U.S. and Mexico have lost their measles-free status.

Readers concerned about potential exposures or experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes followed by a rash spreading downward from the head should contact a qualified healthcare provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health toll-free hotline at 877-724-3258, or Allegheny County residents can reach the local health department at 412-687-2243.

Growing Pennsylvania measles outbreak