Home » Economy » Flávio Bolsonaro secured 47% of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, edging out incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro secured 47% of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, edging out incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The two candidates will now compete in an October 25 runoff following a tightly contested initial ballot across Latin America’s largest economy.

Conservative senator Flávio Bolsonaro surpassed expectations on October 4, 2026, in the opening round of the presidential election. Representing the Liberal Party, the 45-year-old lawmaker captured 47% of the vote in a tight race against veteran left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Conservative senator Flávio Bolsonaro surpassed expectations on October 4, 2026, in the opening round of the presidential election. Representing the Liberal Party, the 45-year-old lawmaker captured 47% of the vote in a tight race against incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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President Lula, who is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term at 80 years of age, finished the initial ballot with 45% of the vote. Because neither contender cleared the absolute majority threshold required for an outright win, the contest moves directly to a decisive second round scheduled for October 25.

First-Round Results and Voter Turnout Across Brazil

Official tallies from the electoral court in Brasília recorded just over 56 million votes for Bolsonaro compared to 53.7 million for Lula, with nearly all ballots processed. Bolsonaro outpaced his rival by approximately 2.2 million votes in the initial count, while ten other candidates divided another 9 million votes among themselves. Voter turnout figures showed an abstention rate of 21% among the roughly 160 million registered voters, matching the participation patterns seen in 2022.

Geographic divisions defined the first round. Lula maintained heavy support in the country’s northern and northeastern regions, while Bolsonaro drew his strongest backing from the southern, southeastern, and central-western states. Concurrently, congressional races produced conservative gains in the legislature, marking a swing for the political clan.

The 45-year-old challenger ultimately secured 47,06% of the suffrages according to detailed tallies, while the veteran leftist gathered 45,12%.

Photo: Lemonde

Market Reactions and Economic Proposals in the Campaign

According to Jerson Zanlorenzi, head of equities at investment bank BTG Pactual, market participants viewed Bolsonaro as more aligned with the economic and budgetary needs of Brazil through proposed fiscal rigor, tax cuts, and a reduced role for the state alongside a firm stance against rising insecurity.

Bolsonaro framed his platform around the assertion that the era of the Workers’ Party had ended, positioning himself as more moderate than his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro. Analysts highlighted that the candidate capitalized heavily on anti-PT sentiment.

Bolsonaro Wins the First Round: Can Lula Hold On?

Candidates Prepare for Runoff

Both campaigns face a compressed three-week window to court moderate voters and uncommitted blocs. Several minor candidates who secured modest shares of the first-round vote, mostly from right-leaning parties representing around 8% of the total, are expected to provide potential vote transfers for the conservative challenger.

Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro vote in Brazil's presidential elections