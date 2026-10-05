Clinicians highlight age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy as primary drivers of preventable blindness among older adults.

Under the campaign motto “Love Your Eyes,” the regional hospital network is drawing attention to early prevention and routine diagnostics. The clinic aims to combat late-stage diagnoses by encouraging regular screenings for vulnerable populations.

How Age-Related Macular Degeneration Attacks Central Vision

The clinic’s chief physician, Professor Dr. Christian Mayer, explains that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) targets the macula, the specialized central region of the retina responsible for high-acuity, sharp vision. As the condition progresses, patients experience a gradual breakdown of central visual perception, making everyday tasks like reading or recognizing faces increasingly difficult.

The Importance of Early Detection of Age Related Macular Degeneration

Epidemiological data cited by the clinic show that the prevalence of AMD scales sharply with age in Germany. Approximately 20 percent of individuals aged 65 to 74 are affected. Among those aged 75 to 85, that proportion climbs to 35 percent.

The Silent Pathology of Diabetic Retinopathy

Alongside AMD, diabetic retinopathy stands as a major threat to geriatric vision. Caused by systemic microvascular damage from diabetes mellitus, the condition progressively destroys small retinal blood vessels. In its initial stages, diabetic retinopathy produces zero noticeable symptoms for the patient, allowing the pathology to advance silently toward permanent visual impairment.

Ortenau Klinikum – Neubau Offenburg

The Macula is Crucial: AMD attacks the central part of the retina, which we use for reading and recognizing faces, leading to blurred or distorted central vision.

AMD attacks the central part of the retina, which we use for reading and recognizing faces, leading to blurred or distorted central vision. Silent Onset: Diabetic retinopathy causes damage to tiny blood vessels in the eye without any early warning signs or pain, making routine check-ups vital.

Diabetic retinopathy causes damage to tiny blood vessels in the eye without any early warning signs or pain, making routine check-ups vital. Early Detection Works: Timely medical intervention and early diagnosis can significantly delay disease progression and prevent irreversible blindness.

Mayer emphasizes that while these conditions carry severe long-term risks, early clinical identification changes the trajectory of the disease.

Critical Contradictions and Warning Signs Requiring Immediate Care

Patients diagnosed with diabetes mellitus should not wait for visual symptoms to appear before seeking specialized ophthalmic evaluations.

Comprehensive Care and Upcoming Public Outreach Schedule

The Ortenau Klinikum Augenklinik provides comprehensive diagnostic consultations and current therapeutic interventions for both conditions. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the St. Josefsklinik in Offenburg, with no advance registration required.