MEGATRON Simulations Bridge JWST Data and Ancient Stars to Reveal Early Universe Origins

MEGATRON Simulation Links First Stars to Milky Way Relics

Published across four papers in the Open Journal of Astrophysics, the MEGATRON project provides a physical bridge between the James Webb Space Telescope’s observations of infant galaxies and stellar archaeology within the Milky Way. Led by researchers from the University of Bath alongside international institutions, the cosmological simulation suite addresses how Population III stars enriched the early Universe.

Tracking Pristine Gas to Heavy Elements

Running from 2023 through 2030, the MEGATRON project models the evolution of a young galaxy growing to the mass of the Milky Way. The simulations start shortly after the Big Bang with pristine gas devoid of heavy elements. The models incorporate starlight propagation, gas movement, and chemical concentration shifts over billions of years.

Population III stars formed roughly 100 to 400 million years after the Big Bang. These early stars emitted intense radiation and ended in supernova explosions. That activity seeded the interstellar and intergalactic medium with heavy elements like carbon, oxygen, and iron.

Cosmic Beginnings and Stellar Discoveries: Unveiling the First Stars and Secrets of the Moon

“The elements that make our world and life possible – carbon, oxygen, iron and many others – were forged by stars. To understand where those elements came from, we need to understand how the first stars formed and enriched their surroundings. MEGATRON allows us to test these ideas directly by comparing detailed simulations with observations from JWST and the chemical fingerprints preserved in ancient stars.”

— Dr. Martin Rey, Department of Physics, University of Bath

Why Simpler Models Fall Short

High-resolution outputs from MEGATRON reveal gas structures that simpler models miss. Previous frameworks underestimated the impact of stellar radiation and complex chemical processes on gas within the intergalactic medium.

Supercomputer Allocations and Future Observations

Dr. Rey stated that MEGATRON supplies a physical framework to interpret both JWST data and the stellar fossil record. Researchers intend to scale these simulations to sharpen predictions for ongoing and future astronomical surveys.

Photo: Space