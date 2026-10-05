Aidan Forker announces retirement from Armagh football

Armagh All-Ireland winning captain Aidan Forker has announced his retirement from inter-county football following a 15-season career with the Orchard County. The 34-year-old Maghery defender made his debut in 2012 and went on to captain the county to historic success.

Elevated to the captaincy in 2024, Forker led Armagh to the All-Ireland final, where they defeated Galway 1-11 to 0-13 to claim the Sam Maguire Cup. In doing so, he became only the second Armagh man to lift the trophy, following his manager Kieran McGeeney, who had done so 22 years earlier. That same year, Forker earned his sole All-Star award at centre-half back. After battling injury throughout 2026, he appeared as an extra-time substitute as Armagh secured a victory against Monaghan to collect their first Ulster title in 18 years.

Retirement Statement and Instagram Reflection

In a statement shared on Instagram, Forker reflected on his long county career:

“After 15 seasons, I’ve made the decision to step away from Armagh football. There will probably never be a right time to write these words for me. Armagh has been part of my life since I was 18 years old. Some very difficult days and, eventually, days that I could only ever have dreamed about. I’ve loved every bit of it.”

He added: “I leave with no regrets. Just enormous gratitude for the blessings I received in my football life. God is good I hope, in some small way, I’ve left the jersey and Armagh football in a better place. I’m so excited for this group for 2027 and beyond. I arrived as an 18 year old who just wanted to play for Armagh. I leave as a husband, a father, and always a proud Armagh man. Thank you for everything.”

Photo: aol.com

Wave of Departures from the Orchard County Squad

Forker’s retirement confirmation follows a wave of exits from the Armagh squad. Fly-goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty called time on his inter-county career on a Sunday, coming just days after Rory Grugan and James Morgan also announced their retirements from inter-county duty.