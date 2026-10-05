Blue Dollar Rate in Córdoba: Exchange Prices for Monday, October 5

On Monday, October 5, 2026, the informal blue dollar traded at $1,561 for the sale in Córdoba, dropping $15 from Friday’s close, lavoz.com.ar reported. Meanwhile, the parallel exchange rate in Buenos Aires held at $1,545, while the official rate at Banco Nación settled at $1,540.

Market Mechanics and Regional Pricing Spreads

The financial landscape across Argentina heading into the first week of October 2026 shows distinct pricing variances between provincial markets and the federal capital. While Córdoba’s informal exchange rate settled at $1,561 for the sale and $1,529 for the purchase, parallel operations in Mendoza tracked slightly lower, trading at $1,560 for the sale and $1,527 for the purchase, according to infocampo.com.ar.

The Mercado Electrónico de Pagos (MEP) traded near $1,537.90 in Córdoba, while Sitio Andino noted MEP valuations near $1,549.24 for the sale heading into the weekend. The Contado con Liquidación (CCL) benchmark hovered between $1,610.80 and $1,628.31, depending on the regional exchange point. Meanwhile, diariomendoza.com.ar highlighted that the official retail rate closed the prior week at $1,546.81 for the sale before settling into the $1,540 baseline on Monday.

Photo: Infocampo

The Bottom Line

Regional Disparities: Córdoba’s informal blue rate registered at $1,561, maintaining a modest premium over the Buenos Aires rate of $1,545.

Córdoba’s informal blue rate registered at $1,561, maintaining a modest premium over the Buenos Aires rate of $1,545. Official Convergence: Banco Nación’s official listing remained fixed at $1,540, keeping the nominal gap with informal markets relatively narrow.

Exchange Category Purchase Rate Sale Rate Blue Dollar (Córdoba) $1,529.00 $1,561.00 Blue Dollar (Buenos Aires) — $1,545.00 Official Dollar (Banco Nación) — $1,540.00 MEP / Bolsa — $1,537.90 Contado con Liquidación — $1,610.80 Crypto Dollar — $1,598.14 Card / Tourist Dollar — $2,002.00

Structural Pressures on Agricultural Supply Chains

The persistent volatility in parallel exchange rates directly impacts provincial commerce, particularly in agro-dependent regions like Mendoza and central agricultural corridors. Producers relying on imported inputs face inflated operational costs with every shift in foreign exchange parameters, compounding production uncertainty as outlined by infocampo.com.ar.

Market participants continue to monitor the interaction between monthly crawling band adjustments linked to the latest INDEC Consumer Price Index data and corporate hedging strategies. Because the informal blue market operates outside central bank controls, traders frequently characterize the parallel quotation as a high-frequency barometer of political and macroeconomic sentiment rather than a deep liquidity pool.

Photo: Vía País

Unresolved Liquidity Variables

While institutional operators lean toward transparent electronic instruments like MEP and CCL to mitigate counterparty risk, retail preference for physical notes in provincial trading hubs sustains the structural spread observed across domestic clearing centers.