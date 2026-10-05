Regian Eersel Retains ONE Lightweight Muay Thai Title After Fourth-Round Knockout of George Jarvis

Regian Eersel defended his ONE Championship lightweight Muay Thai title for the fourth time by defeating George Jarvis via a fourth-round knockout at The Inner Circle 33 event on Friday, October 2, 2026, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, declaring his intention to rule the division for a long time.

The Championship Fight and Mid-Match Adversity

Facing George Jarvis in a high-stakes rematch at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Eersel found himself in immediate trouble during the opening frame. Jarvis landed a sharp combination that scored a knockdown, putting the champion on the defensive. Eersel, known by his moniker “The Immortal,” kept his composure after absorbing the early blow.

Regian Eersel vs George Jarvis One Inner Circle 33

The momentum shifted back in the second round when Eersel answered with a knockdown of his own. However, complications arose immediately after as Eersel suffered a broken arm during the exchange. Refusing to yield, the 33-year-old champion came out of his corner for the third stanza relying solely on his remaining limb.

Overcoming Injury to Secure the Finish

Fighting with a compromised arm required a strict tactical adjustment. Eersel depended entirely on his left hook to manage distance and dismantle his challenger over the championship rounds.

Photo: เดลินิวส์

In the fourth round, the strategy paid off. Eersel landed a decisive left hook that ended the contest, sealing the knockout victory and retaining his belt.

Fighter Division Weigh-In Result Event Context Regian Eersel Lightweight (155-170 lbs) 169.2 lbs The Inner Circle 33 (Main Event) George Jarvis Lightweight (155-170 lbs) – The Inner Circle 33 (Challenger)

Bonus Distribution Across October Events

With the victory secured and his belt successfully defended for the fourth time, Eersel issued a direct warning to the rest of the lightweight roster. As ONE Championship documented, the organization continues its global broadcast schedule across 195 countries from its headquarters in Bangkok.