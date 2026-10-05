Harper’s Bazaar notes Paris Fashion Week: Eva Herzigová, Anya Taylor-Joy and Others Break Autumn Minimalism Rules with Vibrant Colors and Texture

Paris Fashion Week wrapped its fall season as local streets showcased a deliberate shift toward transparent materials, unexpected colors, and dominant accessories rather than traditional rules.

The Bottom Line

Paris Fashion Week street style replaced traditional autumn minimalism with vibrant colors like sytě červená and sytě žlutá, alongside rich chocolate brown and soft grey.

Celebrities leaned into high-contrast styling, with Eva Herzigová wearing lace mini-dresses at Saint Laurent and Anya Taylor-Joy pairing a pelerine with a pencil skirt at Dior.

Harper’s Bazaar noted that outerwear trends leaned heavily on blouson jackets, barn jackets with leather collars, and full-length animal-print coats.

Lace and High Slits Dominate Paris Streets

The traditional rule that autumn in Paris demands head-to-toe black was firmly dismantled as showgoers turned the French capital into a masterclass in texture and visibility. Eva Herzigová arrived at the Saint Laurent show in a lace minidress featuring a rounded neckline, demonstrating a sharp disregard for conservative dress codes. Outside the Dior presentation, Anya Taylor-Joy paired a smooth black pencil skirt with a sheer lace pelerine, anchoring one of the most photographed ensembles of the week.

Restructuring the Silhouette With Belts and Outerwear

Beyond fabrics, street style inside the Parisian fashion circuit redefined basic layering. Trendsetters utilized leather belts not to secure trousers, but to cinch oversized shirts, distinct skirts, and light outerwear into sharp, defined waists. Harper’s Bazaar reported parallel outerwear shifts, noting that blouson jackets—lighter than standard bombers and cut with a cinched waist—surfaced across multiple shows. These pieces were frequently layered over cargo pants or paired with balloon trousers, creating a deliberate tension between utilitarian volume and polished tailoring.

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A Bright Color Revolution Subverts Autumnal Norms

The palette of the week moved far beyond standard seasonal neutrals. Harper’s Bazaar corroborated this vibrant shift, pointing to red shirts layered under pastel blue button-downs and accessorized with coin belts. Classic wardrobe basics also received modern updates, with balloon pants, indigo denim, and barn jackets featuring contrast leather collars filling out the daytime schedules as attendees balanced preppy elegance with bohemian accents.

Trend Category Key Silhouette / Item Notable Appearances Transparent Textures Lace minidresses, capes, and pelerines Eva Herzigová (Saint Laurent), Anya Taylor-Joy (Dior) Outerwear Evolution Blouson jackets, barn coats, animal-print coats Spotted across Paris street style and Harper’s Bazaar roundups Color Palettes Sytě červená, bright yellow, chocolate brown, indigo Vogue CS and Harper’s Bazaar fashion week coverage Pants & Tailoring Balloon pants, pinstriped trousers, cargo silhouettes Paris Fashion Week showgoers

Accessories throughout the week remained relatively understated, with showgoers favoring minimalist silver chain bracelets, gold studs, and small pendant necklaces to balance out the maximalist statements of printed coats and layered skirts. As the fashion marathon concludes its circuit, the prevailing takeaway from the French capital points away from quiet blending and toward confident, highly personalized wardrobe choices.

Photo: harpersbazaar.com