Kate Middleton wears Queen Mother’s amethyst-and-pearl necklace at premiere

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, stepped out at the London world premiere of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger wearing a century-old royal heirloom amethyst-and-pearl necklace that once belonged to the late Queen Mother, reinforcing her frequent integration of historic jewels into modern royal fashion.

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The Princess of Wales paired a deep-purple Jenny Packham gown with a heart-shaped amethyst and pearl sautoir at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Her collection of frequently worn pearl pieces includes items previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, such as the Collingwood pearl drop earrings and the Nigel Milne three-strand bracelet.

The vintage and heirloom items span pieces gifted as early as 1923, such as the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir, up to modern vintage acquisitions like the Susan Caplan five-strand necklace worn on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir at the Digger Premiere

The outfit’s focal point was an amethyst-and-pearl necklace featuring a massive heart-shaped amethyst at its center. The century-old royal heirloom originally belonged to the late Queen Mother, having been given to her in 1923. Queen Camilla also wore the piece at the Skyfall screening in 2012.

From Susan Caplan Faux Pearls to Nigel Milne Heirloom Bracelets

Alongside historical royal pieces, the Princess incorporates notable vintage items into her public appearances. She frequently wears a five-strand pearl necklace featuring faux pearls and a Swarovski crystal clasp from the 1980s by London-based label Susan Caplan. She wore the piece on Holocaust Memorial Day, during the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and paired it with a black Burberry dress during the German President’s state visit in 2025.

Kate Middleton glows in gorgeous purple gown and amethyst jewels at 'Digger' premiere

For the June wedding of Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, and Harriet Sperling, the Princess of Wales added a three-strand pearl bracelet designed by British jeweller Nigel Milne. The piece previously belonged to Princess Diana, who famously wore it during a 1989 tour of Hong Kong with an “Elvis” dress by designer Catherine Walker.

Pearl Piece Original Owner / Designer Notable Appearance Amethyst Sautoir Necklace The late Queen Mother (Given in 1923) Digger world premiere Five-Strand Necklace Susan Caplan (1980s vintage) German President’s state visit (2025) Three-Strand Bracelet Princess Diana / Nigel Milne Wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling (2026) Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings Princess Diana (Wedding gift, 1981) Official 40th birthday portrait Four-Row Pearl Choker Queen Elizabeth II / Garrard State funerals and remembrance services

The Permanent Legacy of Diana and Elizabeth II’s Pearls

The Princess’s collection heavily features pieces tied to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. Among them are the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, created from two of seven pearls given to the then-Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present in 1947 by the Hakim of Bahrain. The Princess of Wales incorporated them into her Easter look paired with a cream Self-Portrait dress.

Another prominent Diana keepsake is the pair of Collingwood pearl drop earrings, received as a wedding gift in 1981. The teardrop earrings appeared frequently during Diana’s engagements, including her 1994 appearance in her “revenge dress,” and later featured in the Princess of Wales’s official 40th birthday portrait.

A four-row pearl and diamond choker commissioned from Garrard by Queen Elizabeth II after a 1970s gift from Japan has been a staple for solemn occasions. The Princess of Wales wore the choker at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, and the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last year.

The collection also includes the diamond and South Sea pearl earrings worn by Princess Diana with the Spencer Tiara at a 1992 ballet gala in Budapest and a South Korea State Dinner. The Princess of Wales most recently used the opulent pair to accent monochrome attire at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.