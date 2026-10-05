Malacañang Backs Probe Into Trillanes’ Claim of China Funding for Sara Duterte

Malacañang announced on Monday, October 5, 2026, that it backs a formal government investigation into former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s allegations that Vice President Sara Duterte and her associates received millions in funding from the Chinese government.

Palace Directs Inquiry Mandates to Security and Anti-Money Laundering Agencies

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro stated during a press briefing that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the National Security Council (NSC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) hold the proper mandates to launch an inquiry into the matter. The administration pressed both the accuser and the accused to present concrete records to substantiate their claims and denials.

Hindi maaaring sabihin wala lang, hindi totoo iyan, kasinungalingan iyan at gawa-gawa na naman ng administrasyong ito, Castro said, questioning whether the opposing camp would deny that the Bansang Tsina supposedly donated P150 million to the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance. She added that Trillanes should likewise present verified documentation proving that Beijing transferred the funds to the political alliance. Castro noted that the alliance’s board of trustees includes both the Vice President and Mayor Lani Cayetano.

Trillanes accuses Sara Duterte, husband of receiving funding from China | ANC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains fully aware of the ongoing accusations, according to Palace officials. Castro emphasized that the objective of an official probe centers entirely on discovering the truth regarding potential foreign interference in Philippine domestic politics rather than politically persecuting any specific individual.

Contrasting Figures and Denials From the Chinese Embassy and Duterte’s Camp

The controversy surrounds conflicting financial figures and vehement denials from targeted entities. In regional reporting from SunStar, the Chinese Embassy dismissed these claims as a false narrative, with a spokesperson strongly condemning what they termed malicious rhetoric designed to manipulate Philippine domestic politics. We strongly condemn and firmly oppose such malicious rhetoric and actions. We urge the relevant individuals in the Philippines to stop political manipulation and not to drag Philippine domestic politics into China-Philippines relations, matod pa sa Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng. Dugang pa nga ang maong pasangil nagtinguha nga makakuha’g political gains pinaagi sa pagdaot sa nasud sa Tsina ug pagguba sa imahe sa maong nasud.

Photo: Sunstar

Further reporting by Philstar highlighted that the AMLC documents previously flagged Cale88 Foods Corp. for questioning operational metrics, noting minimal employment figures alongside multi-million-peso reported sales. Meanwhile, the Vice President’s camp, through legal representatives, has denied any illicit financial ties to foreign actors, leaving investigators to sort through conflicting corporate filings and bank records as the political fallout deepens.

Additional Allegations Regarding Corporate Metrics and Familial Payouts

Trillanes provided further details regarding the operations of Cale88, which he stated was incorporated in 2021 with a paid-up capital of P125,000.

Trillanes: Alleged Chinese funding of VP Sara Duterte raises national security concerns | ANC

Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly received about P15.6 million.

Cong. Jinky Luistro was the first to announce that one of the Vice President’s companies had received funds from China. As of now, it remains unclear how the various investigative bodies will coordinate their efforts or when concrete findings will be released to the public.

Photo: VERA Files

Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief