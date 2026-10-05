OpenAI negotiates $30B funding round from BlackRock and UAE funds

OpenAI is currently negotiating a $30 billion funding round at a $1.4 trillion pre-money valuation, seeking to anchor the deal with capital from United Arab Emirates-based funds and BlackRock.

Strategic Financial Implications of the $30 Billion Round

Valuation Shift: The $1.4 trillion pre-money valuation represents a significant increase from the $852 billion post-money valuation established during the March 2026 funding round.

The $1.4 trillion pre-money valuation represents a significant increase from the $852 billion post-money valuation established during the March 2026 funding round. Syndicate Formation: Abu Dhabi’s MGX is in discussions to form a syndicate of UAE funds, potentially contributing up to $10 billion, while BlackRock remains a primary focus for the remaining capital.

Abu Dhabi’s MGX is in discussions to form a syndicate of UAE funds, potentially contributing up to $10 billion, while BlackRock remains a primary focus for the remaining capital. Strategic Delay: OpenAI has deferred its initial public offering to at least 2027, prioritizing internal AI safety protocols and infrastructure development over immediate market liquidity.

The Shift from Traditional Venture Capital

The structure of this round signals a departure from standard Silicon Valley financing. Typically, a lead investor negotiates terms and valuation with the company. This approach reflects the company’s massive capital requirements; as reported by a source, the firm recorded a $39 billion loss in 2025, necessitating large-scale injections from sovereign wealth funds and institutional managers rather than traditional venture capital.

The involvement of MGX, chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is consistent with its existing infrastructure portfolio. MGX, alongside Microsoft and Nvidia, already manages a $30 billion vehicle dedicated to AI infrastructure. The participation of existing investors, including Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, remains in discussion, though these parties have not confirmed their involvement.

Capital Deployment and Operational Scale

The $30 billion target is being positioned as bridge financing to sustain operations while the company focuses on safety-related milestones. Tech Funding News notes that OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate is approaching $70 billion, a 70% increase since the end of the second quarter. However, the company’s operating expenses remain undisclosed, complicating the math for private investors looking to benchmark the firm against public peers.

Photo: Bloomberg.com

The following table illustrates the disparity between OpenAI’s private capital targets and public-sector initiatives, such as the European Union’s AI gigafactory program, which shares the same $30 billion headline figure but lacks equivalent liquidity.

Entity Goal/Target Committed Capital Status OpenAI (Private Round) $30 Billion Negotiating Pending/Unsettled EU AI Gigafactories $30 Billion ~$1 Billion Bidding Phase MGX/BlackRock Infrastructure $30 Billion Active Deployment

Market Risks and Competitive Positioning

The delay of the IPO, confirmed by CEO Sam Altman in Fortune, reflects a strategic choice to remain private while managing the risks associated with advanced AI models. Altman stated that going public during the current safety-focused climate would be “ill-advised.” This strategy allows OpenAI to avoid the quarterly scrutiny of public markets while continuing to burn capital at a rate that would be challenging for a standard public entity to justify.

Photo: Fortune

Industry observers note that the lack of a lead investor creates a unique dynamic. If OpenAI fails to secure the full $30 billion, the fixed-price nature of the offering may force a renegotiation.

With construction on large-scale AI facilities expected to begin in early 2027 and operations slated for mid-2028, the company is effectively locking in capital now to avoid future market volatility. The success of this round will depend on whether institutional investors view the $1.4 trillion valuation as justified by the company’s revenue growth or as a premium for the scarcity of its technology.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.