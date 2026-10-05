Private Dentistry: ONS Data Shows 93.5% Patient Satisfaction

Recent Office for National Statistics figures show 93.5% of private dental patients were satisfied with their care, contrasting sharply with a Which? investigation of 1,009 people who reported problems. The data, published in 2026, highlight a divide between general consumer experiences and specific complaints regarding hidden costs and treatment quality.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Patient Satisfaction Discrepancy: Broad population surveys reveal high overall satisfaction in private dentistry, whereas targeted consumer investigations capture acute grievances involving pricing clarity and clinical errors.

Broad population surveys reveal high overall satisfaction in private dentistry, whereas targeted consumer investigations capture acute grievances involving pricing clarity and clinical errors. Economic Pressures: Industry analysts attribute rising private dental fees not to inflated profit margins, but to systemic economic shifts and government policy changes impacting the sector.

Industry analysts attribute rising private dental fees not to inflated profit margins, but to systemic economic shifts and government policy changes impacting the sector. Regulatory Oversight: Consumer protection bodies continue pushing for a mandatory independent ombudsman to handle private dental disputes, moving beyond current resolution routes like the Dental Complaints Service.

Why Office for National Statistics Figures Challenge the Which? Investigation

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) from the Health Insight Survey—collected between 21 July and 12 August 2026—found that 93.5% of recent private dental patients were satisfied with their care. This figure stands alongside 89.9% satisfaction among recent NHS dental patients, with the ONS noting the difference was statistically significant. The findings were derived from 8,336 private patients and 8,098 NHS patients asked about appointments attended during the previous 28 days.

By comparison, the Which? investigation surveyed 1,009 people who had all experienced a problem with private dental treatment over a two-year period. Within that select group, 39% felt charges were excessive, 22% paid more than quoted, and 21% stated upfront pricing was unclear. Furthermore, 26% reported dissatisfaction with treatment quality, and one in 10 experienced a clinical mistake, with some respondents reporting pressure to accept treatments or monthly payment plans.

The British Dental Association (BDA) argued it was misleading to present the Which? results as representative of millions of private dental patients. BDA chair Eddie Crouch stated, “Every dental patient deserves safe, high-quality care, clear information about costs and somewhere meaningful to turn when they’re not satisfied.” Crouch added that the evidence demonstrates the overwhelming majority of patients remain satisfied with the care they receive from hardworking dentists.

What Happens When Private Dental Care Fails and Patients Do Not Complain

The Which? investigation revealed that 62% of respondents who encountered a problem did not lodge a formal complaint with the practice. The most common deterrents included a fear of damaging the relationship with their dentist and a belief that complaining would yield no results, each cited by 31% of those surveyed. Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which?, noted that some individuals ended up with little more than an apology or remained too worried to speak up at all.

To address these disputes, Which? called for a mandatory independent ombudsman for private dentistry endowed with powers to make binding decisions and award redress, alongside compulsory signposting to complaints processes. Currently, patients can raise concerns directly with their dental practice or escalate unresolved complaints regarding private treatment to the Dental Complaints Service.

Patient Group Survey Sample Size Reported Satisfaction Rate NHS Dental Patients 8,098 89.9% Private Dental Patients 8,336 93.5% Which? Problem-Specific Survey 1,009 Not Applicable (Targeted problem cohort)

Why Private Dentistry Costs and Practices Face Intense Government Scrutiny

Private care currently accounts for a substantial share of UK dental provision. According to the General Dental Council’s cumulative working-pattern survey, 20% of responding dentists provide private care exclusively, while another 14% work predominantly in private practice. This reliance underpins ongoing debates regarding fundamental NHS dental contract reform.

In November 2025, the government ordered an investigation into the costs and practices of private dentistry. Dental supply chain expert Rasnaam Tiwana told Dentistry that public scrutiny often seeks a scapegoat for rising costs. Tiwana explained that expenses have climbed due to structural changes in the economic system and government policy rather than sudden profit-seeking by practice owners.

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