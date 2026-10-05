Taliban FM Urges Diplomacy as Pakistan Vows to Fight Terrorism

Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated on Monday at talks in Moscow that problems affecting relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan can be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. The remarks come as cross-border military tensions and accusations regarding regional militancy continue to escalate between the two neighbouring states.

Assessing Diplomatic Openings Amid Regional Friction

Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi argued during Monday’s Moscow meetings that bilateral problems require political understanding rather than military escalation.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry, in a statement, said its representative at the event vowed to uproot terrorism from across the border, and called on the Taliban to end the “impunity with which terrorist groups continue to operate from their soil”.

The dispute centers on persistent cross-border attacks, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants while the Taliban maintains that militancy remains Pakistan’s internal challenge.

While Kabul insists that dialogue remains the viable path forward, bilateral relations have soured significantly. As reported, Pakistan’s representative at the Moscow discussions maintained that Islamabad remains focused on uprooting cross-border terrorism and curbing armed groups operating from Afghan territory.

Muttaqi asserted that Pakistan’s military relies strictly on aggressive posturing and violates international laws by weaponizing transit routes, student access, and refugee populations as instruments of political pressure. He also pointed out that thousands of armed personnel have been mobilized near the frontier to destabilize the region.

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Stakeholder Stated Position Reported Action Afghan Taliban Government Problems must be resolved through dialogue; self-defence is a legitimate right. Denies harbouring militants; criticizes Pakistan’s use of transit and border pressure. Pakistan Government Demands an end to impunity for terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil. Maintains military readiness at the border and calls for counter-terrorism accountability.

Kabul maintains that while it rejects mutual accusations and propaganda, it views self-defence against any external aggression as an undeniable right.

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