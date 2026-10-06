Novak Djokovic stands on the brink of capturing his largest ATP Tour title since 2023, advancing to the final of the ATP Tour 500 tournament in Beijing. Following victories over Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, the 39-year-old faces Australia’s Alex de Minaur with history and a potential milestone closing in on Roger Federer within touching distance.

Djokovic Enters Beijing Final as Market Favorite

Djokovic enters the Beijing final as the heavy market favorite following straight-set masterclasses against elite hard-court operators like Medvedev and Zverev.

The Road to the Beijing Final

According to tennisnet.com reporting by Jens Huiber, Novak Djokovic can sometimes hardly believe his own execution on the court. After dismantling Alexander Zverev and driving Daniil Medvedev to utter despair, the path to the Beijing crown appears remarkably clear. Standing across the net in the title match is Alex de Minaur, a competitor whom Djokovic holds a 3:1 head-to-head advantage against.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur | China Open 2026 | Tennis Prediction Today

While the sample size remains relatively small, De Minaur’s lone victory over the Serbian legend arrived at the United Cup. That particular team event serves primarily as preparation for the Australian Open—assuming Djokovic elects to travel down under for the opening major of the season. But the immediate focus rests squarely on the hard courts of the Chinese capital.

Player Career Singles Titles Head-to-Head vs. Djokovic Current Tournament Stage Novak Djokovic 100 (Active) – Beijing Final Alex de Minaur 1-3 Beijing Final Roger Federer 103 (Retired) – Retired Jimmy Connors 109 (Retired) – Retired

Djokovic Seeks Seventh Title in Chinese Capital

A measure of caution might be warranted given how last season unfolded. Twelve months ago, all indications pointed toward Djokovic claiming his 100th career title at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Instead, Jakub Mensik stunned the veteran and dashed those milestone aspirations.

DJOKOVIC vs DE MINAUR | ATP Beijing 2026 Final | Tennis Talk Preview

Djokovic ultimately secured two championships later in the 2025 campaign, triumphing first in Geneva before adding another late-season title in Athens. Should he solve De Minaur in Beijing, it will mark his seventh title conquest in the Chinese capital and his most valuable ATP Tour silverware since capturing the ATP Finals back in 2023. Between those milestones, of course, came the elusive Olympic gold medal at the Olympics—a triumph Djokovic regards as the pinnacle of his recent career.

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