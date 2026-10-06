Mecklenburg County Officials Launch “What’s Next” Free Seminars

Mecklenburg County officials have launched “What’s Next,” a program offering six free seminars between October 13 and October 29, 2026, targeting entrepreneurs and business owners with an established customer base and generating revenue, as reported by Qué Pasa.

The training initiative is designed specifically for business owners who already maintain an established customer base and generate regular revenue. Rather than focusing on startup basics, the curriculum delivers practical tools for expanding operations, refining internal processes, and transitioning into a company's next developmental phase.

Participants have the flexibility to select one or multiple seminars based on their specific enterprise needs. County authorities noted that industry professionals and subject matter experts lead both the in-person and virtual sessions, creating dedicated spaces for attendees to apply new concepts directly to real-world business scenarios.

Sales, Strategy, and Scaling Schedules

The training schedule opens on October 13 with a session titled “Sales and Marketing: Driving Growth and Visibility.” Scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Matthews Community Center located at 100 East McDowell Street, this in-person workshop focuses on aligning sales efforts with marketing campaigns to attract clients, increase market visibility, and secure deals.

Two days later, on October 15, the program shifts online with “Planning for Growth: Creating a Roadmap to Scale Your Business.” Hosted via Zoom from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., this session centers on building a strategic route for intentional and sustainable operational expansion.

Financial preparation takes center stage on October 20 with the seminar “Funding for Growth: Fueling Your Next Stage of Success.” This installment breaks down available financing options and outlines how owners should evaluate their current financial standing prior to pursuing capital for expansion.

Operations, Long-Term Hiring, and Entrepreneurial Insights

Operational efficiency is the focus on October 22 during the online seminar “Expanding Operations: Building a Team That Grows With You.” Running from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the session instructs attendees on internal process improvements designed to elevate overall productivity.

Building on team development, the fifth session on October 27 tackles 'Long-Term Hiring: Building a Team That Grows With You.' Held virtually from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., this workshop concentrates on attracting top talent and establishing a strong internal company culture.

The program concludes on October 29 with an in-person gathering titled 'Growth Stories: Learning From Entrepreneurs Who Have Scaled Their Businesses.' Running from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Southern Lion, located at 11033 Carolina Place Parkway in Pineville, this final session features insights from business owners who have successfully scaled their businesses.

Seminar Title Date Format & Time Location Sales and Marketing October 13, 2026 In-person (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM) Matthews Community Center Planning for Growth October 15, 2026 Virtual (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM) Zoom Funding for Growth October 20, 2026 Virtual (Times vary per schedule) Online / Mecklenburg County Expanding Operations October 22, 2026 Virtual (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM) Zoom Long-Term Hiring October 27, 2026 Virtual (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM) Zoom Growth Stories October 29, 2026 In-person (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM) Southern Lion, Pineville

Business owners seeking to participate can review individual course details and complete registration through the online portal provided by Mecklenburg County organizers.