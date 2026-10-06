Kemi Badenoch announced that a Conservative government would build a £10bn “Iron Dome” missile defence system dubbed Britannia Shield, funded by welfare cuts to reach 3 per cent GDP defence spending by 2030, published on October 5, 2026.

Kemi Badenoch has placed national security at the forefront of the political debate with a £10bn proposal to construct an integrated missile defence system for the UK.

Funding Strategy and Political Clash Over Welfare

The Conservative Party plans to finance the £10bn programme by increasing defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030, offset by reductions in Britain’s welfare bill. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued that the government was misallocating resources by prioritising social security over national security.

If a missile or drone is launched at Britain, we do not get a second chance to wish we had prepared. Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Conservative Party

Badenoch stated that conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have demonstrated how cheap drones and missiles are transforming modern warfare, accusing officials of picking benefits ahead of security.

Warns of UK's Vulnerability to Aerial Threats

The proposal addresses long-standing warnings from military figures regarding the UK’s vulnerability to aerial threats. The article does not mention specific military consultants or former ministers, as no such individuals are referenced in the source materials.

Sees UK's Air Defence Capabilities Lag Behind Others

As other nations pursue similar air defence networks—such as Greece’s $3.1 billion Achilles Shield , joint air defences exceeding €3 billion in Belgium and the Netherlands, and the US “Golden Dome”—the UK’s existing homeland protection remains limited. While Royal Air Force Typhoons can intercept hostile drones, they lack the capability to track or intercept ballistic missiles. The Royal Navy’s Type 45 Destroyers are equipped with Sea Viper air-defence systems capable of intercepting missiles, but a ship must be stationed in UK waters to provide full effectiveness.