WEG Outlines R$ 840M Investment to Scale Generator Production

WEG (BOV:WEGE3) has outlined a strategic capital expenditure program totaling R$ 840 million (US$ 165 million) to scale North American generator production. Detailed during the WEG Day 2026 event on October 2, the multi-phase industrial expansion targets escalating electrical infrastructure demands from expanding data center operations across the United States. The expansion also forms part of the growth strategy for the operations incorporated into the company through the acquisition of Marathon.

Strategic Infrastructure Takeaways

Capital Allocation: The R$ 840 million investment is split into two phases, prioritizing generator manufacturing facilities in Mexico and North America to capture booming data center demand.

The R$ 840 million investment is split into two phases, prioritizing generator manufacturing facilities in Mexico and North America to capture booming data center demand. Market Integration: Transformer orders from U.S. data centers accounted for 18.5% of total transformer order intake over the trailing 12 months, anchoring the company’s near-term revenue growth.

Expanding Generator Production Lines in North America

This initial setup focuses on generator assembly and is scheduled to come online in the second quarter of 2027, lifting daily output from 10 to 20 units. The first stage will receive US$ 24 million and provides for the purchase and adaptation of an industrial building adjacent to the current Quma I Industrial Park in Atotonilco de Tula, Mexico.

The second phase scales up integration through a US$ 141 million investment (roughly R$ 718 million) dedicated to constructing two additional industrial facilities in North America, with exact site selections still pending. By 2030, these combined expansions aim to achieve an aggregate output of 50 generators per day across international plants in Mexico, the United States, China, and Brazil, moving up from the current capacity of 10 generators daily. The planned verticalized structure will encompass processes such as manufacturing blades, low and medium voltage coils, shafts, and housings.

Photo: Jovem Pan

Transforming Electrical Grids and Data Center Supply Chains

Banco Safra analysts highlighted that WEG’s portfolio uniquely spans multiple tiers of heavy electrical infrastructure. The manufacturer supplies high-voltage substations, power transformers, medium-and-low-voltage switchgear, and auxiliary cooling systems.

Data center developers face tightening grid connection queues and heavy equipment shortages, compelling operators toward localized power generation setups. WEG’s equipment pipeline already features large-scale commercial engagements. In the United States, active orders include packages of 23 transformers rated at 70 megavolt-amperes each, alongside an order for eight units rated at 250 megavolt-amperes apiece. In Mexico, the company is supplying 14 dry-type transformers at 3.3 megavolt-amperes, while domestic Brazilian projects for operators like Scala and Omnia receive similar electrical hardware distributions.

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Investment Phase Capital Expenditure Target Completion Capacity Milestone Phase 1 (Mexico Facility) US$ 24M (~R$ 122M) Q2 2027 20 generators/day Phase 2 (North America Facilities) US$ 141M (~R$ 718M) 2030 50 generators/day

CapEx Guidance and Financial Position

WEG deployed R$ 1.4 billion during the first half of 2026, representing 4.3% of net operating revenue—a rate running ahead of historical averages. Management intends to maintain capital expenditures between 3% and 5% of net revenue over the medium term. Core engineering and manufacturing upgrades remain centered on transformer output expansions across Washington in the United States, Colombia, Mexico, and domestic Brazilian plants located in Betim, Itajubá, and Gravataí.

Financial results released for the second quarter of 2026 showed a net income of R$ 1.56 billion, reflecting a 2.1% contraction compared to the prior-year period, paired with net operating revenue of R$ 10.14 billion. While the domestic Brazilian market experienced a 4.9% pullback, international revenue expanded by 2.3%, buffering the balance sheet against domestic deceleration.

Photo: Investidor10

Market Valuation and Near-Term Trajectory

Even with the planned 2030 production ramp to 50 units daily, the company’s output will fulfill roughly 30% of the projected demand from its largest single customer.

Data Center Footprint by Country

The country features approximately 215 data centers, while the United States tallies 4,766 units.