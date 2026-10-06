Coronation Street trailer previews Sarah Barlow murder trial

Coronation Street has released a brand-new trailer previewing Sarah Barlow’s trial for the murder of Theo Silverton, with episodes set to air from Wednesday 14 October, according to Digital Spy.

Sarah Faces the Jury Over Theo Silverton’s Death

Sarah Barlow, played by Tina O’Brien, stands trial after being arrested and charged with murder in July.

Flashback scenes from June revealed Sarah used a scaffolding pole to kill Theo after confronting him over abuse directed at her friend Todd Grimshaw.

The new promotional trailer shows Sarah in the dock while an ominous voiceover labels her a “cold-blooded murderer.”

The Courtroom Reality and Self-Defence Strategy

After spending months held in prison, Sarah prepares to convince a jury that her actions on that evening constituted an act of self-defence. Speaking about the upcoming court scenes, actor Tina O’Brien revealed that Sarah starts to doubt her chances after hearing the prosecution lay out its case.

O’Brien explained that while Sarah had been desperate for the trial date to arrive, the actual experience of being brought up from the cells and standing in the dock proved overwhelming. As the prosecution builds its narrative against her, Sarah admits to herself and others that she needs to prepare for the worst, telling confidants: “I think we need to prepare for the worst.”

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Witnesses and the Character of Theo Silverton

The legal proceedings will also examine the behavior of the victim in the lead-up to the fatal incident. Actor Gareth Pierce, addressing whether his character is involved in the courtroom fallout, confirmed his presence in the upcoming episodes. Pierce noted that several residents who were initially unclear about who carried out the killing are now potential witnesses for that evening and what transpired.

According to Pierce, those same individuals will serve as witnesses regarding the character of Theo Silverton during the period leading up to his death. That testimony regarding Theo’s behavior is expected to form a major foundation for Sarah’s legal team as they argue she acted in self-defence. Coronation Street continues its regular broadcast schedule on weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1, with episodes available to stream on ITVX.