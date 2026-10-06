NFL Suspends Officials Jeff Seeman and Adrian Hill for Unprofessional Conduct

This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable, NFL Players Association executive director JC Tretter wrote on social media.

The NFL suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games and referee Adrian Hill for one game without pay following separate on-field incidents of unprofessional conduct toward players on Sunday. The suspensions were issued on Monday by NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George.

The Seeman Incident and Player Association Reaction

During the Arizona Cardinals’ 36-24 loss to the New York Giants, Seeman was caught on camera cursing at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

Broadcast cameras and video footage appeared to show Seeman saying f—k you twice to McBride. The NFL Players Association called Seeman’s response unacceptable in a statement to PFT on Sunday. Tretter criticized the interaction online, stating that players are consistently held accountable when roles are reversed and that the union expects the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur addressed the situation on Monday, stating, It’s a tough one for me. You hate to see it for obvious reasons. I don’t need to go further than that, but I do want to give the man a little bit of grace too, and adding that Seeman is a good man and that it is unfortunate the incident happened.

Referee Adrian Hill's Suspension After Vikings Game

Referee Adrian Hill received a one-game suspension for an incident involving Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson during the Vikings’ 15-10 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. Midway through the first quarter, after a play was whistled dead due to a Minnesota penalty, Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II blocked Wilson and pushed him into Hill, knocking the referee to the ground.

Photo: ESPN

As Wilson tried to help Hill up, Hill jumped to his feet, pointing and yelling at Wilson to get away and get back to his team’s huddle. Wilson was not penalized on the play.

Wilson told reporters in the locker room that he laughed off the interaction and explained the situation to Hill. That was funny, honestly, Wilson said, adding that he ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation, noting that Hill was cool about it, understood what was going on, and just said he didn’t want them fighting and was trying to break them up. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell defended Hill on Monday, describing him as a really good official and stating, I think stuff like that can happen sometimes, but I don’t have any major concerns, and I think Adrian’s a really good official and does a really good job. O’Connell also mentioned that he didn’t get a great view of the play and that it was just kind of a fast moment that happened, expressing hope that they can put it behind them.

Previous Official Discipline

Ellison was also suspended for one game in 2013 for making a profane and derogatory statement to Washington left tackle Trent Williams.