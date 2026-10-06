Bedok pork stall owner says raw meat on floor was rinsed with water

Two large slabs of raw pork were photographed lying directly on the floor at Block 216 Bedok North Street 1 wet market, sparking online debate over food hygiene standards. The stall owner acknowledged the incident, stating the meat accidentally fell from the top of a freezer overnight.

Operating Losses and Hygiene Oversight at Bedok Market

The incident came to light after a member of the public spotted the meat resting in front of a chest freezer while the stall was closed. Photographs of the raw pork were subsequently uploaded to the SG Dirty Fella Facebook group on Oct. 2, carrying the warning, “Thawing meat on the floor?!?!?!”

When visited by Shin Min Daily News, the 64-year-old stall owner, identified as Mr. Fang, confirmed that the meat ended up on the ground and admitted to an oversight in handling procedures. Fang stated that the stall routinely stores its raw inventory inside a freezer positioned at the rear of the unit. According to his account, an employee had placed the pork on top of the freezer unit during the evening, though the exact mechanism of how the slabs slid to the floor remains unclear.

Photo: mothership.sg

“When I saw it the next morning, I quickly rinsed it clean with water. It really wasn’t intentional,” he said, adding that he would accept any fine imposed on him by the authorities.

Fang initially regarded the occurrence as a minor issue before photographs circulated online, requiring him to address customer inquiries individually over subsequent days. He stated that he intends to exercise greater operational care moving forward to prevent similar occurrences.

Consumer Reactions and Divergent Safety Thresholds

Patrons at the Bedok wet market displayed varying reactions to the incident when interviewed by reporters. Mdm Chen, an 81-year-old customer, expressed the view that food supplies remain scarce and should not be discarded solely due to floor contact. She indicated that washing the meat thoroughly made it acceptable for consumption.

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Another 80-year-old shopper shared a similar sentiment, noting that the thorough cooking process applied at home mitigated potential risks, provided the floor condition was not excessively dirty. Conversely, a 65-year-old customer voiced disagreement, arguing that floor surfaces harbor bacteria that resist simple water rinsing. This patron suggested trimming away the specific portions of the meat that made direct contact with the floor to ensure consumer safety.

Customer Age / Identifier Stated Position on Floor-Contact Pork Proposed Remediation Mdm Chen (81) Acceptable if washed Rinse clean with water Anonymous Shopper (80) Acceptable if floor is not too dirty Rely on home cooking process Anonymous Shopper (65) Unacceptable due to residual bacteria Trim away affected portions

Despite the online discussion and differing opinions among patrons, reporters observed that several customers continued purchasing goods from the stall during subsequent business hours.