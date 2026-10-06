Which? Investigation Reveals Private Dental Overcharging Problems

Brits unable to secure an NHS dentist are facing unexpected bills of thousands of pounds, botched procedures, and high-pressure sales tactics within the private sector, an investigation by consumer group Which? revealed, as reported by the Mirror.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Private dental procedures carry varying costs, meaning patients should always request itemized treatment plans before committing to care.

Unlike NHS patients who can escalate disputes to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, private patients must navigate a fragmented complaints landscape involving individual practices and the Dental Complaints Service.

The Financial Scale of Private Dental Overcharging

Which? investigators screened 5,848 adults across the UK, finding that 17 percent of respondents or their children had encountered a problem with private dentistry over a two-year period. Among the 1,009 adults polled in depth, 22 percent reported paying more than their initial quote, 26 percent expressed dissatisfaction with treatment quality, and 10 percent stated that a clinical mistake had occurred.

Financial escalation affected patients seeking both routine and emergency care. Marc, a survey respondent, recounted how an initial £3,400 quote for a root canal following a football injury ballooned past £10,000 after multiple failed treatments resulted in repeated billing. Although Marc successfully recovered 66 percent of his associated costs through the Dental Complaints Service, he declined to pursue further compensation due to fears of losing access to dental care entirely.

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection at Which?, highlighted the vulnerability of patients navigating the private market. Our research found people facing unexpected bills, treatment problems and complaints that ended with little more than an apology, while some were too worried about damaging their relationship with their dentist to complain at all, Davies said.

Treatment Type NHS Standard Charge Typical Private Cost Range White Composite Filling £76.60 (regardless of how many) £90 to £300 per filling Tooth Extraction £76.60 (regardless of how many) £100 to £400 per tooth Root Canal Treatment £76.60 (regardless of how many) £400 to £1,200 depending on tooth location

High-Pressure Sales Tactics and Avoidance of Complaints

The investigation also exposed aggressive marketing approaches within corporate and independent private practices. Sixteen percent of surveyed patients reported experiencing high-pressure sales tactics, including feeling pushed into specific treatments or monthly dental payment plans. Georgie Mikolajewicz, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mother of four from Cheshire, sought emergency private care for a broken tooth after finding her local practice no longer accepted NHS patients.

After paying £90 for the initial emergency repair, Georgie was told she required multiple teeth removed at roughly £120 per tooth, alongside mandatory six-month hygienist visits priced at £35 each. When her husband was charged £50 more than his quoted £90 extraction fee while still woozed from the procedure, Georgie challenged the bill. She stated the practice only agreed to refund the overcharge after she posted about the incident on social media.

Despite widespread grievances, 62 percent of survey respondents who experienced a private dental issue chose not to file a formal complaint. The primary deterrent, cited by 31 percent of those individuals, was the fear of damaging their ongoing relationship with their dentist and losing access to care. Among the minority who did complain, 46 percent received only a verbal apology without financial restitution or clinical remediation.

Structural Shifts in the UK Dental Market

The surge in private dentistry stems directly from a broader collapse in NHS access. A report published this year by the Competition and Markets Authority found that private dentistry expanded from 42 percent of the market in 2010 to 69 percent by 2025.

Should Private Dentists Be Forced to Take on NHS Patients?

Eddie Crouch, chair of the British Dental Association, addressed the findings by pointing to systemic funding failures. Every dental patient deserves safe, high-quality care, clear information about costs and somewhere meaningful to turn when they’re not satisfied, Crouch said. But these findings need to be put firmly in perspective. Which? set out to survey people who had already experienced a problem with private dental care. The evidence is clear the overwhelming majority are satisfied with the care they receive. There is an elephant in the room here. The extraordinary growth of private dentistry is the direct consequence of successive governments failing to fix and fund NHS dentistry.

For over a decade under Conservative administrations, NHS dental funding for England remained fixed at approximately £3 billion, failing to keep pace with inflation and demographic expansion. By the end of that tenure, funding levels supported care for only half the population, resulting in what the British Dental Association calculated as a £1 billion real-terms funding reduction. While the Labour government subsequently increased the annual budget to £3.5 billion for the 2024–25 period, sector representatives maintain that an additional £1.5 billion remains necessary to stabilize NHS dental services.

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