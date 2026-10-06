Hideo Kojima discusses PHYSINT publisher switch from Sony to Xbox

Hideo Kojima has addressed the high-profile publisher switch of PHYSINT from Sony to Xbox on the KOJI10 podcast, while confirming that lead actor Bill Skarsgård has already undergone character scanning for the upcoming espionage project.

Why PHYSINT Differs From Metal Gear

Although the premise naturally invites parallels to Metal Gear, the game aims to explore entirely new concepts and a distinct style of spy action. Kojima has not yet disclosed any actual gameplay mechanics or combat loops.

The project’s publisher landscape shifted dramatically last month. Sony withdrew its funding for the game, a decision Kojima learned about during a June Zoom call without receiving a formal reason. Xbox subsequently stepped in to secure publishing rights, agreeing to a financial structure significantly lower than Sony’s initial commitment. Bloomberg reporting attributed the Sony breakdown to concerns over missed deadlines, budgets, and multiplatform delivery plans. Kojima Productions urged fans to treat those claims with skepticism while maintaining that the studio remains healthy and profitable. Journalist Jason Schreier later stood by the reporting, noting the cancellation followed months of friction regarding project fundamentals and schedule execution.

in the returning KOJI10 podcast

Bill Skarsgård Seeks Script Lines Amid Early Actor Scans

Production work on PHYSINT currently centers on actor scans and camera tests rather than principal photography. Skarsgård, Charlee Fraser, and Minami Hamabe have already completed their digital scans, with Don Lee still awaiting his turn. Additional performers are slated for scanning throughout this year and next year.

Skarsgård has proven eager to begin preparations despite the early production stage. We’ve finished his scan now. We have to scan actors early, because processing the data takes a long time. We’ll film the performance much later. But he’s so eager he doesn’t want to wait. He keeps asking me for the script. I have the plot ready. But he wants to know the lines and how his character speaks, Kojima stated.

Hideo Kojima Announces Bill Skarsgard As The Lead In PHYSINT!

The collaboration originated through Death Stranding 2 composer Woodkid, whose studio Skarsgård visited previously. Spotting Kojima Productions merchandise led to an introduction, followed by a meeting in Japan and a subsequent visit by Kojima to Sweden. Skarsgård, a longtime fan dating back to the original Metal Gear, agreed to portray the unnamed protagonist. Kojima also sought reference input from OD actress Sophia Lillis, who knows Skarsgård through IT.

Kojima clarified that a recently circulated photograph of Skarsgård and Fraser does not depict final character costumes. The team utilized those garments merely as references for fabric folds, wrinkles, and lighting conditions. The finished costume designs may look entirely different when production ramps up.

Expanding the Cast and Advancing OD Production

The wider cast list remains under wraps. During the podcast, Kojima privately shared a confidential roster with the hosts, drawing enthusiastic reactions without revealing identities publicly. While some potential cast members are not yet formally signed, Kojima estimated that roughly 70 percent of the discussed performers approached the studio or were existing fans of his work. He emphasized that these professional relationships require mutual commitment due to long development cycles.

Casting for OD involved several high-profile industry connections. Jordan Peele directed Kojima toward Sophia Lillis after scheduling conflicts halted other attempts, recommending her performance in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Hunter Schafer joined through Norman Reedus, while the late Udo Kier participated in a three-day scan before his passing in January. Despite sharing these logistics, Kojima intends to keep the core experience of OD tightly guarded to preserve the critical point of fear when players finally experience it.

Hideo Kojima Reveals Lead Cast Member for PHYSINT